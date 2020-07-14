Register
14 July 2020
    An aerial view shows the quake-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant in the Japanese town of Futaba, Fukushima prefecture on March 12, 2011. (File)

    Traces of Plutonium From Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Spread Across Much of Japan, Study Finds

    Tech
    Earlier this year, a Japanese government panel warned that 30 meter-high waves from a tsunami following a massive earthquake would wreck what was left of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, potentially sweeping away over a million tonnes of contaminated wastewater collected at the facility in the wake of the 2011 nuclear accident.

    A multinational group of scientists from six countries have discovered that microscopic plutonium- and uranium dioxide-laden particles released during the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster have likely been spread across much of Japan.

    In an article in an upcoming edition of Science of the Total Environment, a leading peer-reviewed environmental science journal, researchers from Japan, Finland, France, Switzerland, the UK and the US explained that although traces of plutonium were previously found in the atmosphere, soil and sea water following the plant’s meltdown, its physical, chemical and isotopic forms remained unclear.

    In their study, the scientists determined that nano-fragments of plutonium were contained inside cesium—rich microparticles discharged from the disaster site, with the particles forming inside reactors as burning nuclear fuel mixed with structural concrete walls following the loss of containment. Upon release, the materials disintegrated into microscopic radioactive particles which winds then blew across Japan.

    These radioactive microparticles are said to consist mainly of glass silica from concrete and radio-cesium (a highly volatile fission byproduct).

    In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo

    The ground-breaking study included an examination of the precise chemical composition of the microparticles using advanced analytical tools, including synchrotron-based micro-X ray analysis, ion mass spectrometry, and high-resolution electron microcopy.

    In a press statement cited by EurekAlert, Dr. Satoshi Utsunomiya, co-lead author of the study, said that their work confirms that small amounts of plutonium were disbursed across areas as far as 230 km from Fukushima alongside cesium—rich microparticles.

    “These results strongly suggest that the nano-scale heterogeneity that is common in normal nuclear fuels is still present in the fuel debris that remains inside the site’s damaged reactors. This is important information as it tells us about the extent/severity of the melt-down. Further, this is important information for the eventual decommissioning of the damaged reactors and the long-term management of their wastes,” Utsunomiya explained.

    Shadow of Fukushima: Abandoned Futaba Town Years After Nuclear Disaster
    For his part, Dr. Bernd Grambow of the University of Nantes emphasized that although the amount of plutonium released from the reactors was “low compared to that of [cesium], the investigation provides crucial information for studying the associated health impact.”

    Praising the international collaboration behind the study, Dr. Utsunomiya stressed that although “it’s been almost ten years since the nuclear disaster at Fukushima…research on Fukushima’s environmental impact and its decommissioning are a long way from being over.”

    The March 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster joined Chernobyl and the 1984 Union Carbide pesticide plant explosion in Bhopal, India among the worst man-made disasters in modern history, and continues to remain a threat to public health owing to the risk of tsunamis like the one which caused the initial disaster, as well as the issue of nuclear waste water being stored at the facility. Earlier this year, the International Atomic Energy Agency approved Tokyo’s plans to release contaminated water from the plant into the ocean, citing the alleged low contamination levels, sparking outrage among environmentalists and local residents. Fallout from the disaster has been seen in other manifestations as well, including the shipment of radiation-contaminated vehicles and other goods to third countries.

    Related:

    Japan’s Plan to Release Toxic Fukushima Water Into Sea Approved by Nuclear Watchdog
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    'Imminent' 9.0 Earthquake, 30M Tsunami Could Wreck Fukushima, Gov’t Panel Says
    Votre message a été envoyé!
