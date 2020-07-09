Register
15:34 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Artificial intelligence

    Stepping Towards Stronger AI: Biomorphic Neuro Processor Developed in Russia

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107671/97/1076719779_0:1:1920:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_d0a418c851a95753142f66863386f1e1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007091079837689-stepping-towards-stronger-ai-biomorphic-neuro-processor-developed-in-russia/

    Scientists from the University of Tyumen (UTMN) have presented the concept of a unique biomorphic neuro processor to the world scientific community, based on a new component of nanoelectronics - a composite memristor-diode crossbar, the UTMN press service reports.

    According to UTMN scientists, existing neuro processors are intended for the hardware acceleration of operations in artificial neural networks on simple neurons and provide for the operation of computer vision, machine learning and other systems with weak artificial intelligence (AI).

    Information processing and decision making in such processors is done by selecting the most plausible solution, based on previously established associations.

    The creators of the neuro processor developed in the University of Tyumen affirm that is capable of generating new associations (new knowledge) using a biologically similar mechanism, which suggests a possible transition from weak to strong artificial intelligence. By strong AI, we understand the capability to comprehend new knowledge.

    According to the University of Tyumen, the biomorphic neuro processor implements a hardware-spiking neural network, based on a biomorphic neuron model which uses sophisticated, original electrical software.

    The authors claim that their processor is designed to simulate the work of the cortical column of the brain, in addition to solving the traditional tasks of information processing.

    “Unlike the existing neuro processors with simple neurons, the biomorphic neuro processor presented by us is capable of making decisions not only from predetermined associations but also from new associations formed in the process of signal processing under dynamically changing conditions,” Professor of the Department of Applied and Technical Physics of TSU Sergey Udovichenko explained.

    According to the professor, the neuro processor is fundamentally the basis of a unique system of a new generation carrying artificial intelligence.

    Using the special-purpose hardware that's been developed, it is possible to solve various technical problems such as increasing the speed and energy efficiency of computations, in comparison with today's existing computing tools (personal computers, servers and supercomputers).

    The effect is achieved by the application of mixed analogue-digital computations, including those that use bipolar memristors integrated into composite memristor-diode crossbars.

    Scientist in Laboratory Conducts COVID-19 Test
    © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
    How COVID-19 is Giving a Boost to New Virology Studies, Vaccination & AI Innovations in Russia
    To date, scientists from the University of Tyumen have successfully demonstrated information processing in manufactured memristor-diode crossbars - the weighing, addition and routing of impulses, as well as associative self-learning and the generation of new associations. Until recently, associative self-learning had been demonstrated only in hardware that neural networks built on discrete memristors.

    At present, the research team is continuing hardware testing of the new system. According to scientists' estimates, the launch of a unique neuro processor for small-scale production will be possible by 2025. The research is supported by the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) grants № 19-07-00272 and № 19-37-90030.

    The results of the study were published in the Microelectronics Journal.

    Tags:
    Tyumen State University, scientists, artificial intelligence, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse