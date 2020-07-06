Odds of Collision: Asteroid on ESA's Risk List Hurtles Towards Earth

Yet another massive space rock is now heading in the direction of our planet, with the possibility of it colliding with Earth not being completely ruled out.
The asteroid in question, discovered nearly two years ago and designated 2018 SV13, is expected to approach Earth on 22 September.
About 40 meters in diameter, the asteroid is listed on the European Space Agency's Risk List which catalogs “all objects for which a non-zero impact probability has been detected”.
The International Business Times points out, however, that said probability appears fairly negligible, as the asteroid's chances of colliding with our planet are "one out of 3.6 million", and even if the collision does occur, it may not necessarily cause an impact event due to its size.
The asteroid's next close approach is expected in 2022.
All comments
Show new comments (0)