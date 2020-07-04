Register
18:23 GMT04 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    artist impression of the surroundings of a supermassive black hole

    Scientists Prove Half-Century-Old Theory on Use of Black Holes as Energy Sources

    ESO/L. Calçada
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107390/35/1073903541_0:156:5000:2969_1200x675_80_0_0_c0fed3d416793571ff7d88b97b9c5c7e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007041079795209-scientists-prove-half-century-old-theory-on-use-of-black-holes-as-energy-sources/

    The researchers say their study hasn’t brought humanity any closer to extracting energy from black holes, but noted that future generations could build a structure that may produce limitless energy using them.

    An international team of scientists has found an answer to a question that has troubled scientists for more than half a century – can a rotating black hole be used as a source of energy? According to a study, which was recently published in the journal Nature Physics, the answer is yes.

    In 1969, British mathematical physicist Roger Penrose proposed a method known as the Penrose process, detailing how energy can be extracted from rotating black holes, which pull the surrounding space and time. Penrose suggested that if an object or light were to fall into a rotating black hole’s ergosphere, it would be split into two parts – one that would be sucked into it and another that would escape. When fleeing, it would gain energy from the black hole's rotation. Thus, by sending objects or light towards a rotating black hole, one could get energy back, Penrose suggested.

    In 1971, two years after Penrose came up with his hypothesis, Soviet physicist Yakov Zeldovich suggested a potential method to test it. Zeldovich proposed to substitute a rotating black hole with a cylinder made from a material that can absorb energy. The scientist believed that light waves would be amplified by the cylinder and extract energy. However, in order to become amplified, the light waves would need to be twisted into spirals.

    Branched flow, with bubbles in the background, as observed through a microscope at the Technion
    © Photo : Israel Institute of Technology
    Never-Before-Seen Event: Scientists Witness Unique Phenomenon That Could Lead to New Area of Physics

    The idea was that the frequency of twisted light waves would change after they hit the cylinder as a result of the Doppler effect, the change in a wave's frequency in relation to an observer who is moving towards the source of the wave. Most of us have experienced this on the street when hearing a police or ambulance siren – when the vehicle moves towards us, the siren has a higher pitch than when it moves away from us.

    Zeldovich assumed that if a cylinder rotates rapidly enough, then the altered wave frequency would become so low that it would become negative. Positive frequency waves would be absorbed by the cylinder, losing energy. At the same time, negative frequency waves would transform this loss and become amplified by the cylinder and extract energy from its rotation, just like in the Penrose process.

    Although Zeldovich came up with a good way to test his colleague’s hypothesis, it nevertheless had a big flaw – the speed at which cylinder has to move in order to amplify light waves needs to be so tremendous that it is mechanically impossible.

    a particle
    © CC0
    Tetraquark? Large Hadron Collider Detects New Particle

    This is where scientists from the University of Glasgow and the University of Arizona stepped in. Instead of using light waves, they decided to use sound waves, which travel "roughly a million times slower", meaning that the cylinder doesn’t have to rotate as fast.

    "To create a twisted sound wave, we used a ring of speakers all emitting the same frequency but starting at slightly different times, so the sound follows a spiral. For our rotating absorber we used a piece of sound-absorbing foam attached to a motor. Microphones placed inside the foam allowed us to record the sound after it had interacted with the rotating absorber. We found that when the foam span slowly (at a low frequency), the sound we recorded was quieter because it had been absorbed by the foam. But when we spun the foam fast enough for it to Doppler shift the frequency of the sound waves enough to make them negative, the sound became louder", wrote Daniele Faccio and Marion Comb from the University of Glasgow.

    The researchers say the fact that they confirmed Penrose’s theory doesn’t bring humanity any closer to extracting energy from rotating black holes. At the same time, they say that it doesn’t mean that future generations won’t be able to build some sort of structure around rotating black holes that could produce unlimited energy.

    "They could build a so-called black hole bomb by completely surrounding the black hole with a reflecting mirror shell. Light shone into the black hole would return amplified, and then reflected back by the mirror to the black hole to be amplified again, and so on. The energy would increase exponentially in a back-and-forth runaway explosion. But by letting some of this amplified light out of the shell through a hole, you could control the process and produce essentially limitless energy", wrote Daniele Faccio and Marion Comb.
    Tags:
    United States, Britain, space, energy, black hole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse