Details About the First-Ever Tourist Walk in Outer Space Revealed

The first-ever tourist walk in outer space will last between 90 to 100 minutes, a representative from the US company Space Adventures told RIA Novosti. "This is approximately how long it takes the International Space Station to orbit the Earth", the company’s representative said, adding that space tourists can’t spend six or seven hours outside the International Space Station like professional astronauts due to lack of experience and training.

During the spacewalk, the tourists will be able to observe the Earth from different angles. Russian cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov previously said the first space tourist to walk outside the station might conduct certain experiments, as well as take photos of the planet. Another Russian cosmonaut Gennadiy Padalka, who currently holds the world record for the most time spent in space (879) days said the walk in outer space is a unique opportunity that is currently only offered by Russia. By offering such an exclusive service Russia maintains its dominant position on the space tourism market.

At the end of June, Russian rocket company Energiya, which is part of the state-run space agency Roscosmos signed a contract with US firm Space Adventures on a tourist expedition to the Russian segment of the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. During the space trip one of the tourists will be able to conduct a spacewalk together with a professional cosmonaut. The flight is set for 2023.