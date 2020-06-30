Register
13:25 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Neptune

    It’s Raining Gems! ‘Diamond Rain’ That Falls on Neptune and Uranus Finally Explained

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/76/1079757683_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_55b7dea33528edf3c6201a7d162b9cc9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006301079757659-diamond-rain-that-falls-on-neptune-and-uranus-finally-explained/

    Neptune and Uranus, the two most distant major planets in the Solar System, are also the most underexplored. Thirty years on, Voyager 2 remains the only space mission to have approached them, but a new experiment provides an important insight into their physics.

    There is now new evidence proving the existence of “diamond rains” on Neptune and Uranus, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.

    Scientists have suspected for decades that it’s literally raining gems in the methane oceans of the two far-flung planets.

    Although Neptune and Uranus are called ice giants, “ice” here refers to a hot slushy fluid of materials, like water, ammonia and methane, over an Earth-sized rocky core and below lighter gases like hydrogen and helium.

    The long-standing theory goes that carbon, the sole component of diamonds, which is mixed in with the gases on Neptune and Uranus, gets squeezed out of the atmosphere at super-hot temperatures and under immense pressure.

    This process is believed to create cascading diamond showers just above the cores of the planets. The extreme reaction was first simulated in a German lab in 2017. Scientists rapidly heated polystyrene, a stand-in for methane, with high-powered optical lasers to replicate conditions some 8,000 kilometres below the surface of Neptune and Uranus. This is where they believe the temperature and pressure are just about right for diamonds to form.

    In previous experiments, they used X-ray diffraction to study the reaction. The technique can reveal crystal samples but works worse with non-crystal structures where molecules and atoms are located more randomly.

    Now, scientists have used X-rays to examine how the light was scattered by the electrons. This process allowed them to analyse the entire structure of the matter during the reaction.

    “In the case of the ice giants we now know that the carbon almost exclusively forms diamonds when it separates and does not take on a fluid transitional form,” Dr. Dominik Kraus, study lead from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf research lab, explained in a press release.

    The new experiment used the X-ray laser at Stanford’s National Accelerator Laboratory's Linac Coherent Light Source. “We produce about 1.5 million bars, that is equivalent to the pressure exerted by the weight of some 250 African elephants on the surface of a thumbnail,” Kraus said.

    His team found that hydrocarbon splits into carbon and hydrogen under high pressure, and carbon atoms then transform directly into crystalline diamond.

    The diamonds then slowly sink to the core of the planet because they are heavier than the surrounding matter. In the process, Kraus said, they rub against the matter and produce heat, which is an important factor for planet models.

    “We now have a very promising new approach based on X-ray scattering. Our experiments are delivering important model parameters where, before, we only had massive uncertainty. This will become ever more relevant the more exoplanets we discover,” the scientist said.

    The understanding of processes on ice giants is expected to boost the search for planets that can sustain life and help humans better understand the Solar System.

    Planets of the size of Neptune and Uranus are extremely common in our galaxy: their number is estimated to be around nine times greater than the number of bigger planets similar in size to the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn.

    “Our experiments are delivering important model parameters where, before, we only had massive uncertainty,” Kraus said. “This will become ever more relevant the more exoplanets we discover.”

    Tags:
    methane, planet, experiment, exoplanet, Germany, Uranus, Neptune
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse