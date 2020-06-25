Register
    School class

    Russian Scientists Come Up With Effective Model of School of the Future

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Scientists at the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have come up with five design directions for the “School of the Future”.

    This is the new environment of the School of the Future; the transformation of the subject principle of education; overcoming the class-and-lesson system boundaries; flexible connection of compulsory and additional education; as well as considering national-civilisational and sociocultural components in educational structure.

    Contrary to the existing models ("Chinese School of the Future", "European School of the Future"), the new model’s development strategy is aimed at creating a communication- and activity-based environment that is based on a variety of child-adult communities and activity types.

    The study's results were published in Cultural-Historical Psychology magazine.

    According to MSUPE researchers, teachers all over the world are solving the problem of designing a new type of school. The so-called School of the Future should prepare students for the challenges of modern society associated with the collapse of existing social institutions and the formation of new types of communities.

    First-grade pupils during a festive gathering dedicated to Knowledge Day at school No 11 in Russia's city of Krasnodar.
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
    Russian Scientists Find Out How to Facilitate Child’s Adaptation at School
    The authors of the study suggest designing the School of the Future on the basis of an activity-based approach associated with Lev Vygotsky and Alexei Leontyev. It’s based on the “unity of consciousness and activity” principle, according to which the psyche and consciousness are formed through activity, while activity is regulated by consciousness.

    A follower of Lev Vygotsky and Alexei Leontyev’s ideas, famous Soviet and Russian psychologist Vasily Davydov laid the fundamental scientific basis for the School of the Future project. According to Davydov’s theory, when designing the School of the Future, it’s necessary to identify various forms of subjective and reflective thinking, action, understanding, and communication of a person associated with the development of different types of activities and interactions in various communities.

    According to the MSUPE scientists, the main direction of the search for an effective model of the School of the Future is associated with designing a multifunctional communicative- and activity-based environment that provides a variety of child-adult communities.

    “The school should become a motivated space of activities; it should be open to communities, for parents to not passively monitor educational services, but to be active participants in the social situation, equipping school life. At the same time, a child-adult educational community cannot be organised from the outside – it is purposefully ‘grown’ in the communities and activities system of the participants involved in it”, Vitaly Rubtsov, doctor of psychology, president of MSUPE, said.

     

    According to the experts, instead of traditional classrooms, the new school should have special pavilion subspaces. Instead of lessons, there are hubs and nodes for involving a student in the work of various network project and research communities. The school should go beyond the classroom-lesson system.

    The child should to be given the opportunity to move along different educational paths, the researchers say. The teacher and peers should understand these paths, as well as the difficulties children face. This approach is aimed at transforming the school from a closed government institution into an educational community of children of different ages, parents and teachers, managers and trustees who share common values, goals, and interests.

    Tags:
    model, scientists, school
