Register
19:41 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meteorites on their way to the Earth and breaking through atmosphere (Elements of this image furnished by NASA- earthmap for 3Drender).

    US Scientists Claim to Have Found Answer to Century Old Mystery of Chondrules

    © Fotolia / Johan Swanepoel
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006241079711076-us-scientists-claim-to-have-found-answer-to-century-old-mystery-of-chondrules/

    They are one of the oldest solid materials in the Solar System and make up 86 percent of all meteorites that have been found, but scientists still don’t know how they appeared. The new research may not only shed light on chondrules but also help scientists understand how our Solar System evolved.

    Scientists from Wesleyan University in Connecticut claim to have found the answer to the mystery of chondrules, the tiny round grains found in meteorites. For years scientists believed that the formation of these spheres, which were described by a 19th-century geologist Henry Clifton Sorby as "droplets of fiery rain", occurred in the early days of the Solar System when they were heated by extreme temperatures and then suddenly cooled. However, it remains unknown as to how this process might have occurred.

    Now scientists from Wesleyan University think they have found the solution to the century-old mystery. According to the findings of the study, which were presented at the online meeting of the American Astronomical Society held earlier this month, researchers ran a simulation test to see whether the hypothesis mentioned earlier is correct.

    Scientists say planetesimals, which are believed to play a role in the formation of the planets, were behind the formation of chondrules. Researchers claim that these rocky building blocks of life had oceans of lava, where temperatures reached more than 3,000 degrees (1,600 degrees Celsius). Meteorites that flew past them became heated by these oceans and then rapidly cooled down as they passed planetesimals, producing chondrules.

    Meteorite like object falls in Sanchor area in Jalore district at 7 AM on Friday , (June 19 , 2020 )
    © Photo : Tabeenah Anjum/twitter
    Shiny & Metallic Meteorite Piece Falls From Sky in India's Rajasthan

    Some scientists question the study. Harold Connolly, an asteroid specialist at Rowan University in New Jersey, says 15 to 20 percent of chondrules experienced multiple heating events. "You can’t just have one flyby. It’s got to be something that is cyclical", Connolly told the New York Times.

    However, other researchers note that any new piece of the puzzle will help scientists get closer to an understanding of chondrules and how our Solar System evolved.

    "Chondrule formation is just a really thorny problem. So anytime somebody comes up with something completely different it’s very welcome, because we don’t have the answer", Rhian Jones from the University of Manchester in England told the New York Times.

    Scientists expect to learn more about chondrules after Japan's space mission Hayabusa2 and NASA's mission OSIRIS-REx, which will return to Earth with samples of asteroids Ryugu and Bennu.

    Related:

    Right in the 'Mass Gap': Mysterious Object Reportedly Found in Space While Merging With Black Hole
    Black Hole Can Really Be Exploited by Alien Civilisation, Experiment Confirms
    Tags:
    lava, meteorite
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Historic Shots of 1945 Victory Parade in Moscow
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse