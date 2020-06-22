Virus or Parasite: Zombie Outbreak May Become Reality, Media Claims

While things like zombies currently remain the premise of horror movies and video games, it appears that even such outlandish hazards may, in theory, become real, the Daily Express reports.
As the newspaper explains, a certain parasite called Toxoplasma gondii can manipulate the brains of the rodents it infects, which worries some scientists due to the similarities between humans and rats.
Wendy Ingham, a researcher involved in a study conducted by the University of California, noted that heir team tested the parasite on mice which became “unfazed by the presence of a predator once infected”, as toxoplasmosa seeks to move to a feline's intestinal tract in order to reproduce.
"The idea that this parasite knows more about our brains than we do, and has the ability to exert desired change in complicated rodent behaviour, is absolutely fascinating", she said. "Toxoplasma has done a phenomenal job of figuring out mammalian brains in order to enhance its transmission through a complicated life cycle."
Meanwhile, Dr. Ben Neuman, a professor of virology at the University of Reading, pointed at another potential threat – the possible evolution of some virus.
"There are parasites out there that get close to making actual walking around zombies. But the real weirdoes locked up in Mother Nature’s basement are the viruses", he remarked. "There are more viruses out there than we will probably ever discover and I bet that somewhere out there in nature something like this is happening".
Turning his attention to rabies, Neuman noted that this virus “completely changes the way a dog behaves”.
"It’s transmitted by bites, it leads to madness, convulsions, and so it’s not really that far-fetched", he added.
