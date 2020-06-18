Register
23:02 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Atlas V rocket launches the Navy's Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) 2 satellite from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

    NASA Rushing to Prep Mars 'Perseverance' Launch Before Red Planet Moves Out of Range

    © Flickr / Official U.S. Navy Page
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006181079657978-nasa-rushing-to-prep-mars-perseverance-launch-before-red-planet-moves-out-of-range/

    The US space agency NASA is rushing to get its next Mars rover, dubbed “Perseverance,” ready for its launch date next month. The launch cannot be postponed, as it is carefully timed to minimize travel time while Mars and Earth enjoy some unusual proximity.

    The Perseverance rover is presently scheduled to blast off on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 20, to make a quick break for Mars while it’s still so close to Earth.

    “Owing to the relative positions of Earth and Mars to each other, launch opportunities come up only every 26 months,” NASA explained in a Wednesday bulletin. “If Perseverance didn't head to Mars this summer, the project would have to wait until September 2022 to try again, seriously impacting the long-term objectives of NASA's Mars Exploration Program and increasing overall mission risk.

    That, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine explained to the press on Wednesday, would cost the space agency “half a billion dollars.”
    © NASA . NASA/JPL-Caltech
    In a clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, engineers observed the first driving test for NASA's Mars 2020 rover (Perseverance) on Dec. 17, 2019.

    “All the major spacecraft components of the rover mission (from the aeroshell and descent stage to the cruise stage and rover) are now in the configuration they will be in on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida,” NASA said on Wednesday. “Later this week, they'll be enclosed in the payload fairing that will protect them during launch. Next week, the fairing and spacecraft will be transported to Space Launch Complex 41, where they'll be attached to the top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.”

    Preparations have pushed ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with special attention being paid to ensure medical safety during the work.

    "It really began to affect us in mid-March," Matt Wallace, the Perseverance deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told reporters. "We were at a critical time in the processing for the spacecraft. All of the elements were down at Kennedy Space Center, and we had to fully assemble and do the final testing of the spacecraft. It had to be done right — you can't make a mistake at that point — and of course the environment made that a lot more difficult."

    The $2.7 billion probe is roughly the size of an SUV and will carry equipment for studying the red planet’s climate and geology, as well as drilling for samples that NASA plans on returning to Earth with a later mission. Perseverance will also bring along a small, 4-pound helicopter called “Ingenuity,” which will attempt to fly in the thin Martian atmosphere, which is just one-tenth as thick as Earth’s.

    If the launch goes ahead on schedule, Perseverance should arrive on Mars in mid-February 2021. It will be the ninth NASA spacecraft to visit the surface of the solar system’s fourth planet.

    Related:

    NASA Awards $187 Million Contract to Design Small Studio Apartment for Moon Colonisers
    Photo: NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Breathtaking Images of Earth, Venus
    NASA Reveals What Could Be Source of ‘Elevated Benzene Level’ on ISS
    Tags:
    Mars, launch date, perseverance, rover, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse