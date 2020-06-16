Register
20:34 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This artist's concept features NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover, a mobile robot for investigating Mars' past or present ability to sustain microbial life. Curiosity landed near the Martian equator about 10:31 p.m., Aug. 5 PDT

    Photo: NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Breathtaking Images of Earth, Venus

    NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107648/71/1076487133_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_4d15c3614f796a91b8e966ec8c4aa7f9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006161079633487-photo-nasas-curiosity-rover-captures-breathtaking-images-of-earth-venus/

    NASA’s Curiosity rover recently offered stargazers quite the incredible set of still images that - when stitched together - provide viewers with a panorama shot showing both Earth and Venus from the surface of Mars.

    The two images were snapped by the Mars rover’s mast camera on June 5, about 75 minutes after sunset. Both were released to the public on Monday.

    When split, one image shows a distant Earth, and the other photo contains Venus, along with a portion of the rocky Martian feature known as Tower Butte that can be spotted in the image’s bottom left corner.
    Two images of the night sky were combined to show Earth and Venus as seen by the Mast Camera aboard NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on June 5, 2020, the 2,784th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Both planets appear as mere pinpoints of light owing to a combination of distance and dust in the air; they would normally look like bright stars. A feature called Tower Butte is just visible at the bottom of the image, part of the clay-bearing region that Curiosity has been exploring since early 2019.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Two images of the night sky were combined to show Earth and Venus as seen by the Mast Camera aboard NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on June 5, 2020, the 2,784th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Both planets appear as mere pinpoints of light owing to a combination of distance and dust in the air; they would normally look like bright stars. A feature called Tower Butte is just visible at the bottom of the image, part of the clay-bearing region that Curiosity has been exploring since early 2019.

    Tower Butte, a rock formation within the Gale Crater, sits in the “clay-bearing unit” which has been the site of Curiosity’s exploration for more than a year, according to NASA.

    In a recent news release regarding the photos, NASA indicated that the images were captured by the rover in an effort to “gauge the twilight brightness” on the red planet, since this time of year typically sees an uptick in dust particles in the air as a result of Mars’ dust storm season.

    However, had there been a significant decrease in the amount of dust when the images were taken, both planets would have appeared “like very bright stars.”

    “Even moderately bright stars were not visible when this image of Venus was taken,” Mark Lemmon, an investigator assigned to the rover’s mast camera team, said in a statement accompanying the release. “Earth also has bright twilights after some large volcanic eruptions.”

    Since its deployment to Mars, NASA’s rover has managed to capture dozens of impressive images, some which include shots of passing asteroids, a blue-tinged Martian sunset and even the smallest planet within our solar system, Mercury.

    However, unlike in the Monday release, the rover previously managed to obtain another group of images in 2014 that showed a much brighter Earth lighting up the Martian night sky. The 2014 pictures were taken 80 minutes after sunset in January.

    Although Curiosity is the only active rover plugging away on Mars presently, it’s expected to be joined by the Perseverance rover sometime in February 2021. The Perseverance is due to launch in July from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    Related:

    That Will Cost a Lot: NASA Looks For Volunteers to Spend Up to a Year in Isolation in Russian Lab
    NASA, SpaceX Hold Briefing Following Historic Launch of Crew Dragon 2 Spacecraft - Video
    NASA Scientists Create Map of Electric Currents Around Mars That Transformed the Planet
    Former NASA Official Under Investigation for Communications With Boeing, Report Claims
    NASA Awards $187 Million Contract to Design Small Studio Apartment for Moon Colonisers
    Tags:
    Earth, Venus, Mars Curiosity Rover, Mars, Mars, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse