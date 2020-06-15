Register
20:10 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The 'COVID 2020', a portable ventilator device invented by Damascus countryside resident Majed Brro.

    Defying US Sanctions, Syrian Inventor Builds Portable Ventilator From Old Electric Motors

    © Photo : Syrian Arab News Agency
    Tech
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/33/1079623336_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_b63113f1f5dc0f758eccc9e3dae5e8d2.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006151079623387-defying-us-sanctions-syrian-inventor-builds-portable-ventilator-from-old-electric-motors/

    Syria, its allies and the United Nations have repeatedly called on Washington and Brussels to waive their sanctions pressure against the Arab Republic to allow the country to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

    Majed Brro, a Syrian teacher and inventor, has created a portable ventilator from recycled electric motors to try to assist in the government in its response to the coronavirus crisis.

    Speaking to the Syrian Arab News Agency, Brro said his device, which he named ‘COVID 2020’, features a small form factor, and weighs just 8 kg, enabling it to be easily moved from room to room in a hospital, or even placed in an ambulance and delivered to a patient’s home.

    The device, which includes a number of safety features, such as an inhalation/exhalation pattern that can be regulated depending on the age of the patient, can be plugged into the mains, or operate off a battery. Brro says it cost him just 50,000 Syrian pounds, equivalent to just $100, to build the prototype device, and took a month’s work.

    The inventor has submitted his ventilator to the patent office for testing.

    Brro, a resident of the Damascus countryside, works as a teacher, but also invents gadgets during his spare time. In 2019, he received a patent for an electronic educational device called the ‘Brro Sham 1’.

    ‘Medical Terrorism’

    The Syrian government has lashed out at the US and the European Union repeatedly in recent months over their refusal to ease restrictions against Damascus amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The country, whose health care system has been severely strained by the near decade-long war between the government and an assortment of terrorists and rebel groups, faces shortages of even basic medical supplies, with many major population centers lacking even a single ventilator.

    Last month, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari declared that US sanctions prevent the country from providing its citizens with adequate medical assistance, while the aid provided under exemptions only supporting terrorist groups in the country’s rebel-controlled north.

    According to the ambassador, foreign companies fear signing contracts with Syrian medical institutions out of fear of secondary sanctions, which are unlawful, since they are not endorsed by the Security Council.

    Syrian ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad has echoed Jaafari’s concerns, saying US policy against Syria amid the COVID-19 pandemic amounts to “medical terrorism.”

    In April, the Office of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights urged Washington to lift its economic sanctions against multiple countries, including Syria, to allow for the unhindered delivery of medical equipment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

    In late May, the European Council prolonged its sanctions against Damascus until June 1, 2021 while promising to “continue its support to the Syrian people.”

    Related:

    Watch Troops Force Another US Convoy to Turn Around, Go Back Where It Came From in Northeast Syria
    Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo, Russian Military Says
    Over 45 Drones Used by Militants in Syria Downed by Tor Air Defenсe Systems, Russian Military Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse