Register
09:23 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Mystery of Powerful Forces Driving Earth's Mountains to Soar to Great Heights Probed in New Study

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Rick Shu / Morning Cloud - panoramio
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107757/44/1077574408_0:332:3051:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_52ee8ed1a14d5ef2d4d82589e2b61635.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006151079615886-mystery-of-powerful-forces-driving-earths-mountains-to-soar-to-great-heights-probed-in-new-study/

    Scientists have long been engaged in a debate on what factors impact the growth of mountains – a process quite fascinating for science, albeit lengthy, and often taking billions of years.

    A new study claims to have revealed the main driving force behind the growth of mountains, which regulates how big they become.

    According to the research published in Nature on 11 June, “megathrust shear force controls mountain height at convergent plate margins”, and tectonic forces underneath mountains determine to what dimensions they grow.

    Thus, for mountains located near tectonic plate collision zones, maximum mountain height is chiefly decided by an equilibrium of forces within Earth's crust, and not by any weathering or erosion on top.

    The team of German scientists, led by Armin Dielforder of the Helmholtz Centre Potsdam, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, Ralf Hetzel of the Institute of Geology and Palaeontology, the University of Münster, and Onno Oncken, Helmholtz Centre Potsdam, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, analysed the strength of specific plate boundaries and modelled the forces that would be acting on the tectonic plates.

    In part they used heat flow measurements near the surface as a proxy for the frictional energy that comes into play during the process.
    The scientists subsequently compared the models with actual mountain range heights in the Himalayas, the Andes, Sumatra, and Japan.

    The team concluded that in mountains that are still actively growing, the height and weight remain in balance with the underground forces active below, with friction and stress underneath impacting the mountain height.

    San Martín de los Andes
    © Wikipedia /
    San Martín de los Andes

    "Erosional processes can modulate mountain topography and trigger active faulting, as suggested by conceptual and numerical models for climate-tectonic interactions," write the researchers in their paper.

    Scientific Debate on Mountain Growth

    Tectonic plates typically move and shift. As one is forced down, plunging into the Earth's mantle, the plates fold, forming mountain ranges on the surface.

    However, the debate among scientists has revolved around whether this is the main driving force behind mountain height, as some contend that climate-related erosion plays a greater role in the process.

    Moreover, a third factor to consider is isostasy – a process which keeps mountains “floating” on top of the hot and soft mantle.
    Most researchers agree that this is less significant to the entire process of mountain growth.

    Weighing into the debate, the study team stated:

    “Our findings suggest that erosion is not capable of outpacing the tectonic and isostatic processes that keep convergent margins close to force equilibrium, because the upper plate is effectively weak."

    It remains to be seen whether the findings made in the new research apply to mountains that aren't close to subduction zones, where one tectonic plate is sliding under another, say the scientists.

    View of the Himalayas
    © Photo : Pixabay
    View of the Himalayas

    They acknowledge that in those instances mountain height might be limited by climatic conditions, such as the position of the snow line, with further research potentially able to offer more answers, providing an understanding of how mountain range height is controlled around the world.

    Nonetheless, the new research will offer food for thought for geologists, suggesting a novel approach to the issue of forces underneath the crust that affect the mountain ranges.

    Related:

    Not Dead After All: Traces of Tectonic Activity Found on Moon, Scientists Say
    Tectonic Horror: African Continent Falling Apart in Turbo Mode
    US-Led Coalition Preparing for Tectonic Shift in the Middle East – Analyst
    Earth's Mantle and Crust Are in a Deadly Tectonic Battle Claims New Research
    Tags:
    Andes Mountains, Himalayas, mountains, tectonic shift
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse