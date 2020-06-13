Register
00:57 GMT13 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020

    Zoom Reinstates US, Hong Kong Accounts Terminated Following Requests from China

    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107959/93/1079599361_0:51:3175:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_f7a6d6e88a401554bdf5657cdefca9f2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006131079599287-zoom-reinstates-us-hong-kong-accounts-terminated-following-requests-from-china-/

    Video conferencing service Zoom will no longer comply with requests from the Chinese government that would affect users outside mainland China and has announced the ongoing development of new software that will allow it to remove or block meeting participants based on their location.

    Zoom pledged in a Thursday blog post that future “requests from the Chinese government” would no longer “impact anyone outside of mainland China,” following a recent series of company actions.

    The company detailed that it had previously ended three meetings and suspended or terminated the conference host accounts between May and early June at the direction of the Chinese government. Two of the accounts were based in the US, and the third was in Hong Kong.

    “We did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government. We do not have a backdoor that allows someone to enter a meeting without being visible,” claimed Zoom.

    According to Zoom, Beijing told the company that a total of “four large, public June 4th commemoration meetings” referencing the 1989 protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square were “illegal in China” and should be terminated from the platform.

    “For one of the meetings, even though the Chinese authorities demanded we take action, we chose to keep the meeting undisturbed because it did not have any participants from mainland China,” noted Zoom.

    The company went on to confess that its suspension and banning of the aforementioned host accounts was a “mistake,” and as a result, the three users have been reinstated.

    “Going forward Zoom will not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China.” it asserted.

    The video conferencing service added that new technology is being developed to allow Zoom “to remove or block at the participant level based on geography.”

    “This will enable us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine activity on our platform is illegal within their borders; however, we will also be able to protect these conversations for participants outside of those borders where the activity is allowed,” read the Thursday blog post.

    The company announced that it will release further information regarding its new and improved global policy for such governmental requests within its June 30, 2020, transparency report.

    Related:

    US Charges Chinese Researcher Identified as PLA Officer With Visa Fraud
    Satellite Data Indicates China’s COVID-19 Outbreak May Have Started in Summer 2019
    Former Facebook Security Chief to Work for Zoom Amid Platform Security Concerns
    Uber Fires 3,500 Employees Via Zoom Call Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
    Singapore Sentences Man to Death by Hanging Via Zoom Conference, Sparks Outrage
    Tags:
    tech, technology, video conference, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse