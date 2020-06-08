Russian Robot Joins Ranks of Abu Dhabi Police, Manufacturer Says

"This is not the first such [product] development experience for us: our robots are already working in the police of Kazakhstan, Russian multifunctional centres of state and municipal services, mobile operator offices in Turkey, the National Bank of Oman, where they perform similar tasks. In this position, the robot negates the so-called ‘human error:’ it does not get tired, it is never rude to visitors, never late to work and, most importantly, never makes mistakes", the Promobot founder and development director, Oleg Kivokurtsev, said.
Promobot, a resident of the Skolkovo Foundation, was founded in 2015 and has become the largest manufacturer of autonomous service robots, capable of performing various tasks for humans, in Russia, as well as Northern and Eastern Europe. All the company's products are made and developed in Russia.
