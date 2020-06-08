Register
13:57 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Artist rendition of space station in moon orbit (Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, or 'LOP-G')

    NASA Awards $187 Million Contract to Design Small Studio Apartment for Moon Colonisers

    NASA handout
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106378/73/1063787370_0:0:1350:760_1199x675_80_0_0_156b0c0d6ffbd554d4cba44413293076.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006081079554931-nasa-awards-187-million-contract-to-design-small-studio-apartment-for-moon-colonisers-/

    Together with the European Space Agency and other partners, NASA plans to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish a permanent presence on the lunar surface in the ensuing years.

    NASA has awarded a $187 million contract to a subsidiary owned by Northrop Grumman Space to design a habitation and logistics outpost (HALO) where astronauts involved in the exploration of the Moon will stay. According to an agency press release posted on its website, the space hotel, which NASA described as a “small studio apartment”, will be part of a so-called Gateway and help build a sustainable presence on the Moon.

    "This contract award is another significant milestone in our plan to build robust and sustainable lunar operations. The Gateway is a key component of NASA’s long-term Artemis architecture and the HALO capability furthers our plans for human exploration at the Moon in preparation for future human missions to Mars", said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

    Super moon observed in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Will US Attempt to Introduce New Moon Mining Rules Trigger New Space Race?

    The Gateway NASA is referring to is a mini-space station, currently in development, which will orbit the Moon and act as a staging post for travel to Earth's satellite. The agency said HALO will be pressurised living quarters, where astronauts will spend time while visiting the Gateway. The station will help humanity in other space missions, including to Mars.

    "This is very small, it's not the ISS. It's something very do-able and we will work with industry to make sure we move that along very fast. If we're going to go to Mars it's a long trip. Gateway helps us figure out how to do that. This helps us take that next step", said Mark Wiese, Gateway's logistics element manager.
    The Test Urine Container
    © CC0
    House of Pee: Astronauts Could Build Settlements on Moon Using Their Urine, New Study Claims

    NASA said it plans to launch the first elements of the Gateway – HALO and the Power and Propulsion Element(PPE) in 2023, this will be a year before the planned manned mission to the Moon, which will see US astronauts return to Earth’s satellite for the first time since 1972. Together with its partners, the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, the Japan Space Exploration Agency as well as private companies, NASA plans to establish a permanent presence on the Moon.

     

     

    Related:

    That Will Cost a Lot: NASA Looks For Volunteers to Spend Up to a Year in Isolation in Russian Lab
    Tags:
    lunar mission, Northrop Grumman, Moon, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse