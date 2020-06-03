Register
12:57 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Andromeda's pulsing neutron star

    Phenomenally Exotic Type of Matter Lies in Core of Massive Neutron Stars, Scientists Assume

    © Photo : ESA/Herschel/PACS/SPIRE/J. Fritz
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006031079506771-phenomenally-exotic-type-of-matter-lies-in-core-of-massive-neutron-stars-scientists-assume/

    What’s known as quark matter allegedly emerged moments after the Big Bang and held on for microseconds thereafter, but it appears some massive neutron stars could be harbouring it, too.

    Neutron stars, the smallest and most dense stars in the universe emerging from a supernova explosion, have been found to hide truly exotic structures - quark matter, a phenomenal result of nuclear matter collapsing in the star's core, a study published by Finnish scientists in the journal Nature Physics suggests.

    "Confirming the existence of quark cores inside neutron stars has been one of the most important goals of neutron star physics ever since this possibility was first entertained roughly 40 years ago", said theoretical physicist Aleksi Vuorinen of the University of Helsinki and the Helsinki Institute of Physics.

    Packed into a dense, small sphere only 10 to 20 kilometres (6.2 to 12.4 miles) across, neutron stars are incredibly heavy, averaging about 1.1 and 2.3 solar masses, and it has been extremely difficult to find out what’s hidden inside.

    A Giant Hubble Mosaic of the Crab Nebula
    © NASA . ESA
    A Giant Hubble Mosaic of the Crab Nebula

    However, the scientists managed to produce calculations based on an unparalleled event from 2017 - the collision codenamed GW170817, in which two stars changed as they approached each other close enough to gravitationally deform each other.

    Having used that gravitational wave signal along with new theoretical and particle physics results, Vuorinen and his team came to believe that neutron stars towards the upper mass limit of such objects - at least 2 solar masses - show characteristics that indicate the presence of a huge quark matter core, more than half the neutron star's entire diameter.

    The researchers’ simulations indicate that something really peculiar would have to be going on, if the cores of these stars are not composed of quark matter: they have hitherto been considered to look like some “nuclear pasta” - a result of the protons and electrons in the atoms being compressed into neutrons and neutrinos.
    “There is still a small but nonzero chance that all neutron stars are composed of nuclear matter alone", Dr Vuorinen acknowledged, saying they have been able to “quantify that the scenario would require".

    “In short, the behaviour of dense nuclear matter would then need to be truly peculiar. For instance, the speed of sound would need to reach almost that of light", Vuorinen exemplified.

    Earth Impacting Asteroid
    © CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / Earth Impacting Asteroid
    Football Pitch-Sized Asteroid Soon to Fly by Earth Bigger Than 90% of Potentially Hazardous Bodies

    Along with being stunning just as such, the discovery of quark matter hidden in the very core of neutron stars promises to help astrophysicists to learn more about the dawn of our universe.

    Cosmologists believe that, for a few brief moments just after the Big Bang known as "the quark epoch", the universe was filled with a hot soup of quark-gluon plasma that rapidly coalesced into hadrons, another type of elementary particles.

    Related:

    Gravity Waves From Neutron Star Collision Could Challenge What We Think We Know About the Universe
    Astrophysicists Spot Two Neutron Stars Rippling Space and Time in Violent Merger
    Scientists Find Neutron Star Merger Responsible for Forging Solar System’s Heavy Elements
    Tags:
    Universe, core, Big Bang, space, neutron star
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse