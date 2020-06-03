Register
11:26 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A massive solar flare erupts on May 15, 2013 as the Sun ramps up to peak solar activity.

    Scientists Detect Superflares Ten Million Times More Energetic Than Those on the Sun

    NASA/SDO
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18119/16/181191689_0:185:1281:905_1200x675_80_0_0_fba0708f8559693440a9e44d401ae771.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202006031079506227-scientists-detect-superflares-ten-million-times-more-energetic-than-those-on-the-sun/

    A superflare is a very strong explosion observed on stars, which is ten thousand times more powerful than solar flares that disable satellites and knock out electric power grids on Earth. Scientists earlier believed that older stellar objects, like our Sun did not produce them, recent evidence suggests these processes may occur, but very rarely.

    An international team of scientists has spotted superflares that are ten million times more energetic than those coming from the Sun. Using the most technologically-advanced telescopes at the European Southern Observatory located in Chile, they examined stellar objects called "extreme horizontal branch stars" that are found in so-called "globular clusters".

    EHB stars have half the mass of the Sun, but are four or even five times hotter, with maximum temperatures reaching 35,000 degrees Fahrenheit (19,400 degrees Celsius). "These hot and small stars are special because we know they will bypass one of the final phases in the life of a typical star and will die prematurely", Yazan Momany, an author of the study from the INAF Astronomical Observatory of Padua in Italy, said in a statement.

    Researchers say that EHB may hold the answer to a mystery in the stellar evolutionary theory - how and why do stars like the Sun lose as much as 30-40 percent of their mass during their final evolutionary stages?

    Observing EHB stars, scientists discovered that many of them were regularly changing in brightness, with periods ranging between a few days to several weeks. After analysing data researchers came to the conclusion that these increases and declines in brightness are the result of magnetic spots that cover stars. "We attribute the first variability phenomenon to the presence of giant superficial spots that come and go as the star rotates and thereby induce the changes in the stellar luminosity", Yazan Momany said.

    Earth Impacting Asteroid
    © CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / Earth Impacting Asteroid
    Football Pitch-Sized Asteroid Soon to Fly by Earth Bigger Than 90% of Potentially Hazardous Bodies

    These spots, huge in size covering up to one quarter of a star, are produced by magnetic fields. They are different from those seen on the Sun, which are darker and cooler. Researchers also note the spots observed on the EHB stars are a "long-lived phenomenon", confirmed to be stable for decades, whereas spots on the Sun "go on timescales of up to a few months at most".

    While analysing EHB stars researchers detected two superflare events, which were extremely powerful. "They are similar to the flares we see on our own Sun, but ten million times more energetic. Such behaviour was certainly not expected and highlights the importance of magnetic fields in explaining the properties of these stars", said Henri Boffin, another author of the study from ESO's headquarters in Germany.

    Tags:
    solar flare, Sun
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse