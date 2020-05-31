Register
16:06 GMT31 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This illustration shows ‘Oumuamua racing toward the outskirts of our solar system. As the complex rotation of the object makes it difficult to determine the exact shape, there are many models of what it could look like.

    Cigar-Like Oumuamua Could Be ‘Exotic’ Interstellar 'Hydrogen Iceberg’, Study Claims

    © NASA . NASA/ESA/STScI
    Tech
    Get short URL
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107029/75/1070297556_0:0:2000:1125_1200x675_80_0_0_c446b048464e8a904f2ed336557944ed.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005311079478393-cigar-like-oumuamua-could-be-exotic-interstellar-hydrogen-iceberg-study-claims/

    The 2017 interstellar guest’s hydrogen build-up would correspond to the fact that no water or carbon dioxide compounds were detected on its surface, while hydrogen ice molecules would be too small to be traced by even the most advanced optical space technologies.

    As per a new study soon to be published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the famously baffling comet Oumuamua originated within a mammoth molecular cloud from which it split and drifted away as if it were an iceberg.

    The research, first reported by the magazine Wired, assumes that despite the said molecular clouds being best known as nurseries for stars since they stretch for light years across, they could also produce these kinds of interstellar icebergs.

    The study went on to reveal that because the clouds would have once been cold enough for hydrogen to freeze, the comet could be composed of molecular hydrogen ice, which would also account for its extraordinary cigar-like shape.

    "Even though the hydrogen iceberg thing is a little exotic, it explains every single mysterious thing about Oumuamua”, the paper's co-author, Darryl Seligman, explained to Wire.

    Seligman specifically brought up a separate aspect of his team’s theory, which excited them the most - one that explained why it appeared to be accelerating beyond what would be caused by the force of gravity. According to a now common belief, Oumuamua’s acceleration was caused by so-called out-gassing, typically revealed through the emergence of such compounds as carbon dioxide and water. However, researchers failed to detect these on the puzzling comet’s surface.

    In the case of Oumuamua, out-gassing could perhaps be composed of pure molecular hydrogen, which wouldn’t be detected even by existing top-notch high-resolution telescopes.

    The proposed theory appears to also give a clue to Oumuamua’s legendary shape: cosmic radiation would have chipped away at it from different directions, accounting for its oval, cigar-like form.

    An April paper in Nature Astronomy on the origins of Oumuamua, which shot through our solar system in 2017, suggested that the object could in fact be transporting the building blocks of life from across the universe. The new study by astronomers Yun Zhang and Douglas N.C. Lin did not, however, rule out the hyperbolic asteroid’s alien nature, suggested by Harvard astrophysicist and cosmologist Dr Abraham "Avi" Loeb.

    In 2018, Loeb assumed that Oumuamua might in fact be an alien-designed carrier vessel, citing its apparently mysterious ability to change speed - a property that piqued curiosities since the reddish asteroid was seen transiting our solar system, from 14 October 2017 until 2 January 2018, after which it became too dim to detect even with the most advanced telescopes.

    Related:

    Case Closed? Chinese Scientists Say Mysterious Asteroid Oumuamua is Part of Destroyed Planet
    Oumuamua Carrying Life? New Research Spills the Beans on Interstellar Traveller Enigma
    New Oumuamua Study Does Not Rule Out Its Alien Nature, Harvard Astrophysicist Says
    Tags:
    asteroid, Earth, Comet, Oumuamua
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse