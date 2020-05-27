Register
17:12 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Artificial Intelligence

    Moral Choice Machine: AI May Replicate Human Values to Make Decisions, Study Finds

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/48/1078254859_0:0:1366:768_1200x675_80_0_0_003bdf2ae7a6c4b8baa18831f60583f9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005271079434419-moral-choice-machine-ai-may-replicate-human-values-to-make-decisions-study-finds/

    A neural network has “read” religious texts, books and news articles from different periods in history to make human-like moral choices. Scientists believe that their findings should be used for follow-up research as artificial intelligence is playing a growing role in our lives.

    A new study has discovered that neural networks can be trained to reproduce a human moral compass, including ethical values and gender stereotypes, when making decisions.

    A team of German-based scientists has fed a huge dataset of texts to an AI system to “teach” it relationships and associations between different concepts.

    These included the Bible, Quran, the Book of Mormon, Buddhist teachings, the constitutions of 193 countries, books from 16th to 19th century, as well as Reuters news published from 1987 to 2009, according to the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence last week.

    “You could think of it as learning a world map,” said study co-author Dr Cigdem Turan. “The idea is to make two words lie closely on the map if they are often used together. So, while ‘kill’ and ‘murder’ would be two adjacent cities, ‘love’ would be a city far away.”

    “Extending this to sentences, if we ask, ‘Should I kill?’ we expect that ‘No, you shouldn’t.’ would be closer than ‘Yes, you should.’ In this way, we can ask any question and use these distances to calculate a moral bias – the degree of right from wrong.”

    Scientists found that the machine was able to take the context of an action when making a decision. After “extracting” human biases from the dataset, the network, named the Moral Choice Machine, has indicated that is more appropriate to kill time than kill people, or more acceptable to have a gun to hunt animals than have a gun to kill people.

    “The machine could tell the difference between contextual information provided in a question,” said co-author Dr. Patrick Schramowski. “The machine did this, not by simply repeating the text it found, but by extracting relationships from the way humans have used language in the text.”

    It also reflected the presence of human gender stereotypes in language, showing that some occupations are more commonly linked with women and others with men. Maid, waitress, and receptionist were found to be the most “female biased” jobs, while undertaker, referee and actor have the strongest association with men.

    The study produced evidence that moral bias has changed over time: in 1987, marriage and parenthood were among the most positive things, but their value decreased by 2008-2009 while going to work and school grew in importance.

    Experiments on the MCM revealed that it can rate stand-alone actions and collocations by their positive or negative connotation, but its algorithm sometimes struggles to compare totally different actions. The machine’s to-do list ranks “torture prisoners” lower than “travel to the United States”, but higher than “go to the theatre”.

    Another bug is that the machine can consider an unacceptable action to be more acceptable if it has more positive adjectives. For instance, “harm people” is ranked lower than “harm good people” (but still as a negative action), while “harm good, nice, friendly, positive, lovely, sweet and funny people” bizarrely becomes a positive one. The scientists said the MCM should be fine-tuned using a labeled moral score dataset to avoid such misanthropic rankings.

    They believe their findings are important for further research as AI systems are becoming increasingly integrated in modern tech, from healthcare to self-driving cars to interactive robots.

    Tags:
    moral values, study, Germany, Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    COVID Chutzpah
    COVID Chutzpah
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse