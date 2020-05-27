Scientists Come up with New Tomography Method

Today, various non-destructive testing methods are used to detect internal defects – pores, cracks or delaminations. One of the ways to scan large objects is X-ray tomography. It can X-ray the scanned object from the largest number of angles: to do this, either the object or the system itself is rotated. However, it’s technically difficult or even impossible to rotate large-sized objects; moreover, their scanning can result in the tomographic equipment wearing out.
“The method we have proposed allows us not to rotate the object, but to collect data by considering the radiation beam geometry, seeing it as a set of individual rays, and changing the distance between the source and the radiation detector. X-ray tomography has made it possible to implement the data collection process in a new way,” Ali Ozdiev, the author of the study, a junior researcher at the international scientific and educational laboratory of non-destructive testing at TPU, said.
The next step is to create a full-fledged prototype of the scanning system in accordance with the proposed method, which will allow the technology to be perfected before it goes to market.
The study results were published in NDT & E International magazine.
