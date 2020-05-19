Register
14:42 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo illustration, the Tik Tok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on November 01, 2019 in San Anselmo, California

    TikTok is Booming Amid Global Lockdown But Are They Doing Enough to Remove 'Racist' Videos?  

    © AFP 2020 / JUSTIN SULLIVAN
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107933/78/1079337809_0:144:3153:1918_1200x675_80_0_0_e7fe1c6af28abb83e0e992f58b53a68d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005191079341944-tiktok-is-booming-amid-global-lockdown-but-are-they-doing-enough-to-remove-racist-videos/

    The short-form video-sharing app TikTo was the second most downloaded app of 2019 and since the start of the lockdown usage has grown exponentially. Mainstream media outlets are jumping on board but some critics say the app is turning a blind eye to “racist” content because it is popular.

    Every cloud has a silver lining and for the Chinese-owned app TikTok the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown it triggered around the world has been that cloud.

    Data analysts Sensor Tower say TikTok has been downloaded by two billion people - 500 million of them in 2020 - with China and India leading the way.

    ​​​Naomi Watson, a teacher from London, said she had never heard of TikTok until March but had been using it daily since the lockdown began.

    She said: "I like the funny videos the most but there are also useful hair tips and cooking tips and also some very uplifting videos and ones with positive messages."

    But concerns have been expressed about some of the content which is being posted on TikTok, which is owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance.

    Last month two US students were expelled from a high school in Georgia after posting a racist clip on Tik-Tok, which then went viral on Twitter, and on Sunday, 17 May, India's National Commission for Women called for the government in Delhi to ban the app after videos praising rape and acid attacks appeared on it.  

    ​Ms Watson said "blatantly racist" videos were mixed with more subtle content which played on prejudices about skin colour and racial stereotypes.

    She said: "I don’t like the level of racism, constant racism. There is a lot of hate on everyone. I have seen white people saying awful things about Pakistanis and Indians and a lot of colourism too. There is lots of hate from black men towards black women too."

    Ms Watson said she did not know how TikTok’s algorithms worked but added: "I assume the ones that pop up on my feed are popular. Lots of them have thousands of likes and comments, often from trolls."

    ​The popularity of the app has led even the snootiest of mainstream media operators - the Washington Post - to seek to cash in on the phenomena.

    The post has its own TikTok correspondent, Dave Jorgenson, who has been documenting life in his apartment by posting short, comic videos.

    ​The Post’s managing editor for digital, Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, told the Press Gazette: “There’s nothing more fun than what Dave is doing on TikTok. Into what many people think of as a stuffy, traditional newsroom, we really wanted to build a sense of experimentation. We want our content to be distributed successfully on as many platforms as possible.”

    The Post was sold to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2013 and has been trying to upgrade its image to appeal to millennials.

    Scandals Surrounding Tik Tok

    The app has courted controversy for several months.

    In March two Republican senators introduced a bill in an attempt to ban federal government employees from installing the app on their phones amid fears over data being passed to China.

    Last month TikTok removed sexy video content from 49-year-old Australian model Gina Stewart - "the world’s hottest gran" - posted on the app.

    But Insider reported last week on how white TikTok users were posting pictures with black men called the "snow bunny challenge" and other users were mimicking black and Latin women stereotypes in a "ghetto girl" challenge.

    On Saturday, 16 May, there was more controversy as it emerged that people were mocking people with disabilities in an "autism challenge" on TikTok.

    Ms Watson said TikTok needs to do much more to remove overtly racist and offensive content.

    She said: "TikTok should be doing more to remove offensive videos. I don’t think they actually care. Somebody should hold them accountable. They care more about profits and money. They lack integrity and ethics."
    Two US Students Expelled After Posting Racist TikTok Video
    Twitter/Courtesy of @lexi_washere
    Two US Students Expelled After Posting Racist TikTok Video

    A TikTok spokesperson told Sputnik: "TikTok is a platform for positive, creative expression, and keeping our community safe is a top priority. Our community guidelines make it clear what is not acceptable on our platform, and we use a combination of technologies and human moderation teams to identify, review and remove any content or account that breaks these guidelines."

    The statement goes on: "We also allow anybody, whether they are a TikTok user or not, to report content or accounts that they believe violate our guidelines. We are focused on maintaining TikTok as a space for positive, creative expression and are continuously strengthening our policies, technologies and moderation strategies to keep people on TikTok safe." 
    Tags:
    China, United States, racist slur, racist, TikTok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse