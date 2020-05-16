Russia's Roscosmos Says Ready to Discuss Moon Exploration With NASA

"Ambitious projects connected with the exploration of Moon could become a significant factor of cooperation between the two countries in the troubled times", Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergei Savelyev said in a statement.
Sergei Savelyev continued on by saying that NASA had invited a delegation of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos to the United States for discussing a wide range of issues, but the invitation was subsequently cancelled under pressure from US senators.
According to a statement obtained by Sputnik, NASA had officially invited the delegation of Roscosmos to the United States for negotiations.
"But finally, the invitation of NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine was withdrawn under the pressure of senators ... We have officially invited the NASA leadership to visit [Russia], but received no response so far. I hope we will eventually receive a positive response", Savelyev said in the statement.
NASA Acting Associate Administrator Mike Gold told reporters on Friday that the US government hoped that Russia would support the new proposed bilateral Artemis Accords for the economic development of space between the Earth and the Moon.
