Skype Down for Social Media Users Around the World

Users around the globe have reported issues with instant messaging and video chat service Skype, according to the Downdetector website.
According to the online map provided by the service, people from Eastern Europe, namely Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and southeast Asia have been hit the hardest by the issue.
Hey there, thank you for reporting this issue, we are currently investigating this and hope to have it resolved soon. Thank you for your patience while we get this fixed.— Skype (@Skype) May 15, 2020
Skype is down all over the world. I think microsoft was not ready for the pendamic or getting ready for what is coming.#technology #Microsoft #skype #AI #coronavirus #Covid_19— Qasim Nadeem (@QasimNa28207439) May 15, 2020
