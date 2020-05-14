Register
10:55 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Robotic hand and human hand

    Russian Scientists Propose New Method of Non-Destructive Parts Testing

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/38/1079293815_0:90:1920:1170_1200x675_80_0_0_be4c1655996c348c12a8405e975d5553.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005141079293855-russian-scientists-propose-new-method-of-non-destructive-parts-testing/

    Engineers at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) have proposed and patented a new method for the ultrasonic automated non-destructive quality control of large parts. The research authors say this solution minimises the use of fluids during examinations, which makes the process much simpler and cheaper, according to the university’s press service.

    Two approaches are common in industrial robotic ultrasonic parts testing: full immersion (immersing parts into water or another immersion fluid) and local immersion through the creation of a coupling with a fluid or through a stream of water under pressure.

    The first method has significant limitations associated with the need to completely immerse an object into immersion fluid. The second method’s limitations are associated with high water consumption and interference due to the collision of a liquid and an object.

    TPU scientists suggested using an alternative approach: a contact method of robotic control. It uses a small amount of liquid, which can be quickly removed from the part. This makes it possible to carry out the robotic ultrasound imaging of large industrial objects. It can be used for products from water-filled composites, which can’t be tested with traditional immersive control methods.

    This is a single-channel ultrasonic flaw detector, Dmitry Sednev, head of the TPU international scientific and educational laboratory for non-destructive testing, said.

    “Similar devices are already used to create automated ultrasonic control systems, and ultrasound imaging scanners operating in immersion. We have used a simple analogy: we needed a device used in contact with a controlled object, similar to those used for ultrasonic examinations of the human body, but suitable for automated control of large-sized complex-shaped objects. For this, we have developed a wear-resistant and reliable structure that allows for stable acoustic contact and its use with the robot-equipped manipulator,” he said.
    Ultrasonic flaw detector
    © Photo : Tomsk Polytechnic University
    Ultrasonic flaw detector

    According to him, the laboratory engineers have designed a structure with built-in channels for supplying and collecting liquid. This was possible with the help of additive technology. At the same time studies were carried out and a material was selected that ensures the smoothing of the surface irregularities of the controlled product as well as the introduction of acoustic waves without attenuation.

    The scientists have also developed a material that provides protection against abrasion and allows for a stable spot of contact with the surface of the controlled product. The prototype was successfully tested and proved to be effective at the level of contact ultrasonic flaw detection, which is already in wide use industrially.

    In the future, researchers plan to create a prototype of such a device for multi-element matrix acoustic arrays; they have applied to take part in a competition of scientific projects as part of TPU’s development programme.

    To do this, engineers have to solve a number of problems, such as considering the multiple re-reflections of acoustic waves inside the device, choosing the optimal design for forming the radiation pattern of the transducer, and developing damping systems.

    “Multichannel non-destructive testing systems provide significantly wider possibilities than single-channel ones: they significantly increase the speed of testing, allow the sensor to focus at different depths of the test object, finding smaller defects, and allow real-time 3D visualisation of the object’s structure,” Dmitry Sednev said.

    The team has experience in creating and implementing immersion ultrasound tomography systems based on multichannel ultrasonic flaw detectors. Moreover, according to the authors, using multi-element sensors or phased antenna arrays in combination with the device developed will become the most advanced ultrasonic flaw detection method.

    TPU scientists are ready to create a new class of systems: real-time robotic ultrasound tomographs. This will allow for quality control in unmanned plants and meets the challenges of switching to Industry 4.0 technologies.

    Tags:
    physics, science, control, ultrasound, robots
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse