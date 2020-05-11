Northrop Grumman Cygnus/NG-13 Cargo Craft Departs From International Space Station - Video

Sputnik presents its live broadcast of the Northrop Grumman Cygnus/NG-13 robotic resupply spacecraft departing from the International Space Station on Monday, 11 May.
The video shows the spacecraft's return to Earth after having delivered vital supplies and treats for the ISS crew in February.
Cygnus NG-13 is the fourteenth and current flight of the Northrop Grumman robotic resupply spacecraft Cygnus and its thirteenth flight to the International Space Station under its Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
