Register
11:40 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Artist's impression of a white dwarf devouring a minor planet

    Scientists Suggest Planets Around Dead Stars Could Host Traces of Alien Life

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/49/1079214949_0:28:1280:748_1200x675_80_0_0_6ef63e8d46a3f6ca2e481b3672dc392a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005061079215163-scientists-suggest-planets-around-dead-stars-could-host-traces-of-alien-life/

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is soon expected to be launched into space to succeed the aging Hubble Space Telescope, and suggestions have been made as to where it should look to find traces of extra-terrestrial life.

    Astronomers from Cornell University said that exoplanets orbiting white dwarfs (WDs) should be thoroughly studied for the traces of alien life and the soon-to-be-launched next-generation James Webb Space Telescope will potentially come in handy in pursuing such an endeavour, a new study published in Astrophysical Journal Letters revealed.

    “WDs are similar in size to Earth and have relatively stable environments for billions of years after initial cooling, making them intriguing targets for exoplanet searches and terrestrial planet atmospheric characterisation,” the paper argued.

    The atmosphere of any potential exoplanets orbiting white dwarfs, which are much fainter than any new stars, can thus be probed with a help of powerful telescopes which can search for spectral biosignatures, such as methane and ozone. The powerful machines will be tasked with scrutinising the exoplanet’s transit in front of its dead hosting star, with scientists then analysing the planets’ atmosphere with the help of high-resolution images.

    The Cornell paper can thus be defined as a kind of “spectral field guide” for future scientists that will help them study distant solar systems for signs of extra-terrestrial life, the Science Daily concluded, citing the comments from the researchers involved in the study.

    “We wanted to know if light from a white dwarf - a long-dead star - would allow us to spot life in a planet's atmosphere if it were there,” said Lisa Kaltenegger, director of the Cornell's Carl Sagan Institute and associate professor of astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences.

    “If we would find signs of life on planets orbiting under the light of long-dead stars, the next intriguing question would be whether life survived the star's death or started all over again - a second genesis, if you will,” Kaltenegger revealed.

    Milky Way Galaxy
    © CC0
    'Super Earth' Planets May Harbor Life After All, New Study Suggests
    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is scheduled for launch in 2021, is exactly suitable for use making observations and searching for potential traces of alien life. JWST will come to succeed the old Hubble Space Telescope that was sent to the Earth’s low orbit in the early 1990s and has been providing high-level resolution images ever since; however his inheritor is believed to be even more “sensitive” and better equipped in this regard.

    Tags:
    Solar System, alien life, exoplanets, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), white dwarf, NASA, Cornell University
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse