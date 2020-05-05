Register
19:01 GMT05 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020

    Scientists Identify ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 Strain That Leaves Survivors With Higher Viral Loads

    © REUTERS / Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/82/1078178283_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_68ef26047475f03b35ef7bd876757d77.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005051079206518-scientists-identify-alarming-covid-19-strain-that-leaves-survivors-with-higher-viral-loads/

    A new report published on April 30 on bioRxiv, a website where researchers share their work before it is reviewed by their peers, reveals that there is a new strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus that is more dominant and contagious than earlier varieties.

    The study, which was completed by scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in New Mexico, shows that the new, more dominant strain first appeared some time in February in Europe and then migrated to the East Coast of the United States. The strain, referred to as mutation spike D614G, has been the globe’s dominant COVID-19 strain since mid-March, the researchers said.

    "D614G is increasing in frequency at an alarming rate, indicating a fitness advantage relative to the original Wuhan strain that enables more rapid spread," the study notes.

    According to the scientists, the D614G mutation is more contagious than other COVID-19 strains and makes people more susceptible to a second infection. However, there is no indication in the study that the D614G mutation is more lethal than earlier mutations. It simply appears that patients infected with the mutated strain have higher viral loads, meaning they have more virus particles within their bodies. 

    “The viral load is a measure of how bright the fire is burning in an individual, whereas the infectious dose is the spark that gets that fire going,” Edward Parker of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine explained to the New Scientist. The infectious dose of a virus is the quantity needed to infect a person.

    The report was based on a computational analysis of more than 6,000 coronavirus genetic sequences collected by a German organization called the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data. The researchers in the study have identified 14 mutations of the novel coronavirus so far. 

    "The story is worrying, as we see a mutated form of the virus very rapidly emerging, and over the month of March becoming the dominant pandemic form," study leader Bette Korber is quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times. "When viruses with this mutation enter a population, they rapidly begin to take over the local epidemic, thus they are more transmissible."

    "This is hard news but please don’t only be disheartened by it. Our team at LANL was able to document this mutation and its impact on transmission only because of a massive global effort of clinical people and experimental groups, who make new sequences of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) in their local communities available as quickly as they possibly can,” Korber added.

    Some medical experts believe that there are at least two strains of the novel coronavirus in the US.

    “We are looking to identify the mutation,” Alan Wu, a University of California, San Francisco professor, told the Times, noting that the San Francisco General Hospital where he works only has a few hundred cases of the respiratory illness, which is “quite a different story than we are hearing from New York.”

    In late March, researchers at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee also began screening through more than 8,000 compounds to determine which ones can bind to the S-protein spike of the novel coronavirus, which it uses to infect host cells by injecting them with its genetic material. If scientists find compounds that bind to the spike, they could potentially stop the virus from infecting host cells. 

    The latest data by Worldometer shows that there have been more than 1.2 million cases of the coronavirus in the US, and more than 71,000 people have died due to the disease.

    Related:

    US Calls on Chinese People to Carry Out ‘Acts of Bravery’ as Coronavirus Spat Escalates - Video
    Israeli Government ‘Forgot’ to Approve Extension of Lockdown in Major Coronavirus Hotspot
    White House Odd Couple: Trump, Pence Reportedly Form Close Bond Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Millions Queuing Up Outside Liquor Stores Could Catch Coronavirus, Say Indian Medical Experts
    Leading US Immunologist Fauci Dismisses Trump's Claim that Coronavirus Has 'Artificial' Origins
    Tags:
    US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse