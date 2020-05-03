Register
08:48 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.

    ‘Highly Unlikely’: US Researcher Rebuts Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory

    © AP Photo / Cheng Min
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (157)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107917/90/1079179026_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a278aebe3444e42fc9b2becc242be75d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202005031079178965-highly-unlikely-us-researcher-rebuts-coronavirus-lab-leak-theory/

    One of the greatest mysteries of the coronavirus pandemic is how exactly the virus made its way to humans. The most widespread theory holds that it jumped from bats to humans, but some insist that a virus lab in Wuhan was at the epicentre of the outbreak.

    There is very little chance, for several reasons, that the SARS-CoV-2 has been accidentally released from a Chinese laboratory, according to a US pandemic specialist who has worked with Wuhan researchers.

    “I know that we worked together to develop very stringent safety protocol, and it's highly unlikely this was a lab accident,” Jonna Mazet, professor of epidemiology and disease ecology at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, told Business Insider.

    Mazet has led a US-funded pandemic early warning programme called PREDICT, which was wound down just months before the novel coronavirus was detected in China. That project provided money and training to virologists across the globe, including in Wuhan, the Chinese city where SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in December 2019.

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology houses China's first Biosafety Level 4 laboratory – a rare type of lab that deals with the most dangerous pathogens in the world, with the highest level of biocontainment.

    There is still scarce evidence as to where the coronavirus came from. The most widespread assumption, backed up by research, is that it has a natural origin and jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through an animal intermediary.

    However, there is also a yet-unconfirmed theory that SARS-CoV-2 was leaked from the Wuhan lab. US President Donald Trump has publicly backed this theory, and the US intelligence community is currently investigating it. The lab has denied any role in spreading the virus.

    Notably, however, the US national intelligence director's office has ruled out that the coronavirus was either man-made or genetically modified.

    Why is the Wuhan lab unlikely to have been involved?

    Jonna Mazet told Business Insider that she had spoken to Shi Zhengli, a prominent Wuhan researcher of bat-borne coronaviruses. She said that Zhengli is “absolutely positive that she had never identified this virus prior to the outbreak happening”.

    Zhengli said in an interview published last month that she had gone through the lab's records and found that none of the sequences of the new coronavirus matched those of the viruses sampled by her team in the past - something that rules out a leak.

    Secondly, Mazet said, Wuhan virologists use “extreme personal protective equipment” and study only the samples that have been deactivated using chemicals, while the containers with the “active” virus are kept in a special area.

    She also pointed out that some visitors of bat habitats, like tourists and poachers, wander into those places less protected and are at a high risk of being exposed to viruses, unlike virologists who collect samples wearing protective equipment.

    “If you do the math on this, it’s very straightforward,” Dr. Peter Daszak, a respected disease ecologist, said in a recent interview with Vox. “We have hundreds of millions of bats in Southeast Asia and about 10 percent of bats in some colonies have viruses at any one time. So that’s hundreds of thousands of bats every night with viruses.”

    Daszak estimated that from 1 million to 7 million people get infected by bat-borne viruses in Southeast Asia every year.

    “If you look at the labs in Southeast Asia that have any coronaviruses in culture, there are probably two or three and they’re in high security,” he said. “The Wuhan Institute of Virology does have a small number of bat coronaviruses in culture. But they’re not [the new coronavirus], SARS-CoV-2. There are probably half a dozen people that do work in those labs. So let’s compare 1 million to 7 million people a year to half a dozen people; it’s just not logical.”

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (157)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, laboratory, COVID-19, Wuhan, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse