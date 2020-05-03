Apple's iOS Update Will Make It Easier for Face ID Users to Unlock Their Phones While Using Masks

Apple's iOS 13.5 update, expected to be released in the next few weeks, will also include a new contact tracing application programming interface, which makes it possible for users to anonymously find out whether they have been exposed to someone with the novel coronavirus.

Some iPhone users have shared videos on Twitter showing a new feature in the latest version of the upcoming update that will make it easier to unlock one's iPhone without having to remove face coverings.

If you’re wearing a mask you get the option to go straight to password entry pic.twitter.com/Khv5kZwiRW — Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a2) April 29, 2020

As pointed out by @Sonikku_a2, if you’re wearing a mask, iOS 13.5 goes straight to the passcode screen if you try to unlock with Face ID (keypad not shown because iOS hides it in screen recordings). pic.twitter.com/bQCzu5u20p — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) April 29, 2020

The change is subtle, whereas before Face ID only tried to recognize a user's face once before asking for a PIN, now Face ID tries to recognize a face a couple of times. A user can also swipe up from the bottom of their iPhone's screen to go straight to the passcode field.

To become a beta tester of the new feature, one needs to visit the Apple Beta Software Program site, sign up and follow the instructions. Users have to download a device profile, after which iOS 13.5 is available for installation.

As of 2 May, 3,272,202 people have contracted the novel coronavirus, with over 230,000 fatalities registered, the World Health Organization count shows. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre, more than 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 243,500.