Register
09:30 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A heart attack (myocardial infarction) is usually caused by a blood clot, which stops the blood flowing to a part of your heart muscle

    Mending a Broken Heart: Russian Scientists Create Material to Treat Myocardial Infarction

    © Photo : National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET)/7activestudio
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107911/88/1079118803_0:0:2000:1125_1200x675_80_0_0_60bb63209578400e7c0f1df02d845928.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004281079119307-mending-a-broken-heart-russian-scientists-create-material-to-treat-myocardial-infarction/

    Researchers at the National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET) have developed a new approach to organ regeneration, which is unmatched in terms of price and efficiency. According to the authors, the material they created will allow heart tissue to be restored after a myocardial infarction (heart attack), in just 2-4 months.

    The results of the study were published in “Spectrochimica Acta Part A: Molecular and Biomolecular Spectroscopy”, a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal.

    According to MIET researchers, they were the first in the world to find a way to chemically bind carbon nanotubes to the molecules of the most common blood protein – albumin. The physical mechanism they discovered made it possible to develop a new method of using 3D laser printing to create nanocomposites.

    “Under the laser irradiation, a strong covalent bond is formed between the albumin and carbon nanotubes, which allows for the printing of structures of a given shape. Living cells, such as connecting tissue or myocardium, can easily get accustomed to such scaffolds, which allows for the effective regeneration of damaged body tissues,” Head of the Laboratory of Biomedical Nanotechnology of the Institute of Biomedical Systems of the MIET National Research University of Electronic Technology, Alexander Gerasimenko said.
    Diagram of a nanocomposite design for heart myocardial infarction
    © Photo : National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET)
    Diagram of a nanocomposite design for heart myocardial infarction

    As the scientists clarified, they have created heart implants 3-4 times cheaper than ordinary Russian ones and 6-8 times cheaper than their foreign counterparts, exceeding both in a number of parameters. The technology is suitable not only for scaffolds used in tissue engineering but also for the production of biosensors, microfluidic systems and even advanced medications against cancer.

    “We can print material with characteristics close to heart tissue: it can contract with the myocardium and has electrical conductivity by carrying the heart biocurrents. Our method also allows us to regulate the porosity of structures, ensuring the penetration of both living cells and capillaries and nerve endings,” Alexander Gerasimenko explained.
    Layers of the nanocomposite structure created by covalent bonding of single-walled carbon nanotubes and albumin molecules
    © Photo : National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET)
    Layers of the nanocomposite structure created by covalent bonding of single-walled carbon nanotubes and albumin molecules

    Before implantation, the printed scaffold is inhabited by live cells and “matures” for a while. As MIET National Research University specialists noted, several successful experiments have shown that stem cells capable of transforming into the cells of the tissue into which they were transplanted can also be used for this purpose.

    The researchers are confident their method will effectively combat pathologies such as congenital heart disease and myocardial infarction, aneurysm, atherosclerosis and cardiosclerosis. According to them, a nanocomposite patch for myocardial infarction in 2-4 months completely regenerates the affected area, with the scaffold being dissolved.

    The diagram of the formation of nanocomposite structures by laser printing and the image of a monolayer of cells of a connective biological tissue on a nanocomposite structure
    © Photo : National Research University of Electronic Technology (MIET)
    The diagram of the formation of nanocomposite structures by laser printing and the image of a monolayer of cells of a connective biological tissue on a nanocomposite structure

    The scientists noted that the technology has been developed in close cooperation with leading Russian scientific and technical centres. In the future, the team intends to move to the implementation of the method in clinical practice, as well as to adapt the technology to create coatings for various implantable systems.

    Tags:
    organs, regeneration, scientists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse