Register
20:28 GMT25 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt carry meals in Guam

    Outbreak Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt Reveals Curious Coronavirus Anomaly – Reports

    © REUTERS / US Navy
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (22)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107907/13/1079071363_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_aa632055fd939a81c173ab0abaa266ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004251079093238-outbreak-aboard-the-uss-theodore-roosevelt-reveals-curious-coronavirus-anomaly--reports/

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier became the center of media attention over the controversial firing of its commanding officer after he attempted to warn his superior officers about the skyrocketing COVID-19 infection rates aboard his ship. Now, scientists say there’s another reason to take a closer look at the viral situation aboard the vessel.

    The coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt has given epidemiologists a unique opportunity to study how the virus behaves in a closed, tightly-knit environment consisting of mostly young, healthy adults, Popular Mechanics has reported, citing Navy data.

    As of the middle of last week, the Navy reported that some 777 members of the carrier’s 4,800-person crew have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 22, with one crewmember reported succumbing to COVID-19-related complications last week.

    However, scientists have found a curious anomaly regarding infection rates aboard the ship: unlike the general US population, where roughly 25 percent of those testing positive have proven asymptomatic, onboard the carrier that figure jumped to about 50 percent, with most of these said to be men and women with no prior reported health problems under the age of 30.

    At the same time, the Navy’s request for a thousand crew members to submit swabs and blood tests to help “connect the dots” on transmission could help epidemiologists better understand how the virus is spread, and how long an immunity may take to develop.

    Seaman Apprentice Kaylianna Genier
    Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Hernandez, from Denton, Texas, assigned to the Tomcatters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, disinfects a berthing space aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with a multi-surface sanitizer, April 12, 2020.

    Speaking to the Washington Post, UCLA professor of epidemiology and medicine Timothy Brewer said the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s confined spaces and accounting for where sailors are at all times could help give scientists a better idea of exactly how transmission is facilitated and hence, how it can be reduced if the findings can be extrapolated to the outside world.

    “The more and exact data you have, the better you can interpret it and come up with conclusions,” Dr. Brewer stressed.

    Dr. Albert Ko, chair of Yale’s School of Public Health, said that when it comes to the young sailors aboard the carrier, studying the spread of the coronavirus in this controlled environment could help fill the “knowledge gap” that presently exists regarding what impact the virus has on young people, and what role they may play in spreading it. “A lot of plans are based on testing people who are sick, isolating them, tracing their contacts and quarantining them,” Ko said. “If there is a lot of asymptomatic transmission, then it makes that strategy much more difficult,” he added.

    The Navy expects its testing to take place over the space of a week, with the light medical probing accompanied by questionnaires on sailors’ living conditions and any potential symptoms they may have.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Crew members of the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt cheer as their former commander, Capt. Brett Cozier, departs the ship after being removed by Navy staff

    Another potential boon coming from systematic testing of the sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt are any revelations it may have regarding just how widespread the virus actually is.

    Last week, antibody testing by researchers from the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles Country Department of Public Health discovered that coronavirus infections may be far more widespread than previously estimated, a conclusion which, if extrapolated, could mean that fatality rates are far lower than previously feared.

    According to data obtained from drive-thru antibody testing carried out between April 10-11 across six LA Country locations, approximately 4.1 percent of the adult population may have an antibody to the virus (i.e. a protein in the blood produced in response to the pathogen). According to the data, when accounting for the statistical margin of error, between 221,000 to 442,000 adults in LA County may have already been infected – an infection rate that’s about 28 to 55 times higher than the mere 8,000 or so confirmed COVID-19 cases reported at the time the study was done.

    Scientists have urged caution against making broad, sweeping conclusions, but if the LA Country results are extrapolated nationwide, that could mean that COVID-19’s lethality is far, far below the estimated 17.7 percent reported based on Johns Hopkins’ latest figures.
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (22)

    Related:

    Routine Flight Operations Could Have Caused COVID-19 Outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt - Report
    US Navy Says 94% of Crew on Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt Tested, 655 Have COVID-19
    US Navy Nearly Done Scrubbing USS Roosevelt, Might Clean Fired Captain’s Record As Well
    Top US Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating Captain of COVID-19-Infected USS Roosevelt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse