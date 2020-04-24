Register
18:28 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Solar system

    You Cheeky Thief! Solar System Stole Interstellar Asteroids, Claims a New Study

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105904/92/1059049286_0:0:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_e85c917c689922777a4610d8a00d563e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004241079084576-you-cheeky-thief-solar-system-stole-interstellar-asteroids-claims-a-new-study/

    Scientists say the findings of the study are important, because from now on, astronomers will no longer have to gaze at distant solar systems to study interstellar objects.

    An international team of astronomers has identified 19 asteroids as interstellar ones that they claim were snatched up by our solar system. Their study was published on 23 April in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

    According to the scientific report, the researchers came to this conclusion after studying Centaurs, which are small bodies with unstable orbits that have characteristics of both comets and asteroids. For this unique detail, they were given the name Centaur, a mythological creature that is a mix of a horse and a human.

    One Centaur, called Kaʻepaokaʻawela, had an extremely strange orbit that was exactly the same as the Jupiter’s, but in the opposite direction, or retrograde. This, however, runs at odds with the laws of the solar system, where everything travels in the same direction.

    The team then decided to run simulations to discover the origins of Kaʻepaokaʻawela. These simulations showed that the Centaur originated in interstellar space about 4.5 billion years ago. Using the same technique, they identified other 18 other asteroids in our Solar System that may in fact be interstellar visitors.

    So how did they end up in our neck of the woods? Scientists say that they were stolen by our solar system when it was young. Researchers say that four billion years ago, the universe was not that big and things were closer together and so these asteroids were caught by the Sun’s gravity.

    "The close proximity of the stars meant that they felt each others' gravity much more strongly in those early days than they do today", said Fathi Namouni, the lead author of the study and an astronomer at the Observatoire de la Cote d'Azur in France. This enabled asteroids to be pulled from one star system to another".

    This explains why other interstellar guests like comet 2I/Borisov and Oumuamua passed through our solar system and didn’t stay here. The universe has expanded and these celestial objects were not pulled in by the Sun’s gravity.

    Scientists say these findings are important, because astronomers will no longer have to gaze at distant solar systems to study interstellar objects.

    "The discovery of a whole population of asteroids of interstellar origin is an important step in understanding the physical and chemical similarities and differences between solar system-born and interstellar asteroids", said Maria Helena Morais, a co-author of the study and astronomer at Universidade Estadual Paulista in Brazil. "This population will give us clues about the sun's early birth cluster, how interstellar asteroid capture occurred, and the role that interstellar matter had in chemically enriching the solar system and shaping its evolution".
    Tags:
    asteroids, Interstellar, Oumuamua, asteroid, Solar System
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse