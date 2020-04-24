Register
16:57 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Monarch butterfly

    Land Insects' Apocalypse Could be 'Catastrophic' for Humans, Expert Warns After New Study

    © Flickr / TexasEagle
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004241079083015-land-insects-apocalypse-could-be-catastrophic-for-humans-expert-warns-after-new-study/

    Another scientific report, conducted by Britain’s leading ecologist, previously warned that if we don’t stop the extinction of and decline in insect populations, it would have catastrophic consequences for all forms of life on Earth.

    A new study on insects has shown what scientists called an "awfully alarming" decline in population numbers of land-based species. In recent years, a lot of research has been done on this topic, but this recent study, conducted by an international team of scientists from Germany, the Netherlands, and Russia, is the largest carried out to date. It involves data from 166 long-term surveys conducted at 1,676 sites. The results have been published in the journal Science.

    According to the research, the population of land-based insects like ants, butterflies, and grasshoppers is declining by 0.92 percent a year - that’s over nine percent a decade. This number paints a better picture, compared with previous studies, but the scientists say that the situation is still extremely serious.

    "Over 30 years, it means a quarter less insects”, said Dr Roel Van Klink, the lead author of the study from the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research. "And because it’s a mean, there are places where it is much worse than that."

    One detail that shocked scientists is the fact that insects in nature reserves were doing slightly better than those that live in protected areas. According to the study, the biggest decline in numbers occurred in the US West and Midwest, as well as in Europe, especially in Germany.

    At the same time, the researchers found that the population of insects that live in water, like mayflies and midges, has been growing by 1.08 percent a year, an 11 percent increase each decade. While the scientists say that this is good news, the bulk of insects are land-based.

    The study doesn’t give conclusive proof of what has caused the decline in population, but said that the destruction of habitats due to urbanisation is the likely one cause. Previous studies blamed climate change, the use of pesticides, and land clearance for insects' disappearance.

    Insects are an essential part of life on Earth, as they act as pollinators, food for other species, are nutrient cycling, and are responsible for pest control and decomposition. Three quarters of crops grown by humans are pollinated by insects.

    "Ongoing decline on land at this rate will be catastrophic for ecological systems and for humans. Insects are pollinators, natural enemies of pests, decomposers and besides that, are critical to functioning of all Earth's ecosystems", said Nick Haddad, a butterfly expert at Michigan State University, who didn’t take part in the study.

    Despite the alarming findings, scientists hope that this trend can be reversible.

    "We believe that because we see these increases in fresh water insects, that are related to legislation being put in place, it makes us hopeful that if we put in place the right types of legislation for land insects we can also make them recover. The nice things about insects that most have incredibly large numbers of offspring, so if you change the habitat in the right way we will see them recover really fast", said Dr Roel Van Klink.

    Tags:
    climate change, United States, Russia, Germany, insects
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse