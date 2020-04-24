Register
13:55 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Internet of Things

    Working Remotely? Here's A Few Tips On Keeping Secure And Stable Networks Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004241079079647-working-remotely-heres-a-few-tips-on-keeping-secure-and-stable-networks-amid-the-covid-19-lockdown/

    People in numerous countries have been forced to work remotely by their employers and governments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leaving companies and internet service providers (ISPs) scratching their heads on how to manage a surge of users connecting entire offices of non-essential workers.

    ​Such conveniences were impossible decades ago, when dial-up and phone lines were the only tools keeping our society connected. The information age has changed all of this, and coronavirus has forced people to rethink their daily routines.

    According to an Owl Labs survey, roughly 66 percent of companies felt 'somewhat to very prepared' to work remotely, but 34 percent did not.

    But as many people adjust to social distancing measures and balancing work and home lives, basics on internet security and safety, as well as general information technology (IT) knowledge may lead to frustrating situations.

    Sputnik takes a look at some ideas to keep in mind while working from home that could make a massive difference.

    Get Password Protected

    According to a recent UK government report on cybersecurity breaches, 46 percent of businesses and 26 percent of charities reported cybersecurity attacks in the last 12 months.

    Figures increased to 68 percent for medium and 75 percent for large businesses, including 57 percent for charities.

    As a golden rule, IT experts discourage recycling previously used passwords, recommend changing passwords every 90 days, with between 8 and 14 characters, including lowercase and uppercase characters, numbers and symbols.

    Additionally to changing passwords on social media, email and other accounts, is also recommended to switch passwords to WPA2-PSK with strong AES encryption for router passwords, which is much stronger than WEP or WPA2.

    Most company IT professionals enforce many of these rules, but securing a home office is equally important and can do wonders in keeping even the most sensitive data secure.

    Requiring passwords for Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings can also deter most hackers from Zoombombing important meetings with offensive content, but not all.

    'Go Underground' By Hiding SSID

    A good way to keep low-level cybercriminals from accessing your router is by hiding your Service Set Identifier (SSID), or the name of your WiFi network used to connect to the Internet.

    Hiding the name altogether by logging into the router, either by using the router's IP or management software, can limit nosy outsiders from getting access to your network and snooping around for activity.

    But more tech-savvy cybercriminals can use Kali Linux and other tools to access data with a "packet sniffer" or software that can scan for hidden networks.

    Pack(et) Up and Move The Router

    A simple but effective trick to extending WiFi connections is to position the router where everyone can receive a strong signal, which is a handy way to work from separate rooms while in meetings where privacy is important.

    Many homes come with multiple router lines, allowing you to connect the router to your bedroom, kitchen or dining room.

    By repositioning the router to the centre of the main room, or reconnecting to another WiFi port, a signal can extend further to all devices. Placing them away from walls and higher (if possible) will also achieve much more than using devices to extend the connection. 

    But thick, Victorian-era concrete walls or lots of steel, can create problems as signals struggle to reach your tablet in the attic or basement, and may require another solution should moving the router fail to work.

    Changing the network frequency is also important. Most routers use 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands, with the former offering longer distances but more interference from other devices, and the latter being much faster but with shorter distances. Experiment to see which one will give you the best coverage.

    Mesh WiFi, PowerLines, and Repeaters, Oh My!

    One of the newest technologies available are mesh WiFi systems, which are swiftly replacing repeaters and PowerLine adapters. These are simple devices that create a "spider's web" of WiFi across a home or office, eliminating dead zones and blackout spots (positions that are difficult to access WiFi).

    In the past, most people extended connections with repeaters, using the existing WiFi connection. But extenders can potentially weaken or drop signals, and may not play nicely with faster fibre optic and gigabit connections, requiring more expensive models.

    PowerLine adapters use a home's existing power grid to send data, turning a mains socket into a network. This is useful if you have mains plugs throughout the house and want to bypass thick walls or extend a network to a garden without losing crucial speed with a traditional router or repeater.

    But mesh networks are a combination of the two, using PowerLine and repeating technology to turn a large home into managed, secure and fast network and may allow access even in the garden for sunny office reports.

    Most major companies, including Google, Amazon, TP-Link, Netgear, Tenda, BT, Huawei, and others, sell mesh networks with a range of features, including Amazon Alexa and Google integration, network monitoring, WPA-PSK encryption, high-speed data for gigabit routers and built-in antivirus and virtual private network (VPN) software, among others.

    This is very useful for sending large amounts of data across the home, file sharing, and streaming music and videos anywhere in the comfort of your own home without troubles.

    Got any tips to share on using the internet while working from home? Be sure to share them in the comments section below!

    Related:

    Cyber-Attacks and Trust Issues: Challenges People Face During Online Negotiations Amid Pandemic
    Never Mind The B****cks: Google To Censor COVID-19 5G Conspiracies Amid String Of UK Mast Attacks
    UK Cyber Security Agency Launches Initiatives Against Coronavirus-Related Internet Scams
    Like a FOSS: Ubuntu 20.04 'Focal Fossa' Set for Release as Canonical's Next Open Source Linux Distro
    Tags:
    network, anonymous network, router, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, work, Wifi, cybersecurity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse