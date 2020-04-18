Register
14:16 GMT18 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An artist’s rendering of the most distant quasar

    Frenzy-Feeding Supermassive Black Hole Spotted Producing ‘Crazy Powerful’ Winds Never Seen Before

    © Flickr / European Southern Observatory
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004181079011168-frenzy-feeding-supermassive-black-hole-spotted-producing-crazy-powerful-winds-never-seen-before/

    A team of astronomers had returned to observe an earlier discovered quasar after developing new methodology and resorting to a telescope sitting atop dormant volcano Maunakea in Hawaii, only to make a stunning revelation.

    Scientists recently made a remarkable discovery as they detected massive winds spurting forth from a quasar they were observing, according to research published on 1 March in the Astrophysical Journal.

    The powerful thrust of the registered gusts was of a magnitude never seen previously.

    A quasar is a supermassive black hole which is in a feeding frenzy, accelerating particles it cannot absorb to such impressive velocity that they reach nearly the speed of light, shooting out from the luminous space object in jet-like steams. The process is also often accompanied by winds permeated through the surrounding galaxy.

    "While high-velocity winds have previously been observed in quasars, these have been thin and wispy, carrying only a relatively small amount of mass," said Sarah Gallagher, an astronomer at Western University in Canada and lead author on the new research, in a University statement.

    Elaborating further on the research, entitled “Discovery of a Remarkably Powerful Broad Absorption-line Quasar Outflow in SDSS J135246.37+423923.5”, the astronomer added:

    "The outflow from this quasar, in comparison, sweeps along a tremendous amount of mass at incredible speeds. This wind is crazy powerful, and we don't know how the quasar can launch something so substantial."

    The quasar that aided the astronomers in their discovery, dubbed SDSS J135246.37+423923.5, is produced by a supermassive black hole boasting a mass more than 8 billion times that of the Sun, according to the team.

    Supermassive Black Hole Burping
    NASA/CXC/University of Colorado/J. Comerford et al.
    Supermassive Black Hole Burping

    Originally discovered by Sloan Digital Sky Survey, a project that maps the universe, the astronomers had resumed a study of the object with the help of the Gemini North telescope strategically placed on dormant volcano Maunakea in Hawaii.

    ​A new approach had been employed to study this specific type of quasar, referred to as a broad absorption line quasar.

    "We were shocked — this isn't a new quasar, but no one knew how amazing it was until the team got the Gemini spectra," said Karen Leighly, an astronomer at the University of Oklahoma and co-author of the study.
    Markarian 231, a binary black hole found in the center of the nearest quasar host galaxy to Earth, is seen in a NASA illustration released August 27, 2015
    © REUTERS / NASA
    Markarian 231, a binary black hole found in the center of the nearest quasar host galaxy to Earth, is seen in a NASA illustration released August 27, 2015
    "These objects were too hard to study before our team developed our methodology and had the data we needed, and now it looks like they might be the most interesting kind of windy quasars to study."

    The results of the study suggest the quasar in question is generating the most powerful winds scientists have ever witnessed. What renders the detected phenomenon even more important is that astronomers claim such winds are essential to “sculpting” surrounding galaxies.

    As the team voiced hope other similar quasars could be detected in subsequent studies, Hyunseop Choi, a graduate student at the University of Oklahoma and first author of the study added:

    "We don't know how many more of these extraordinary objects are in our quasar catalogs that we just don't know about yet. There could be more of these quasars with tremendously powerful outflows hidden away in our surveys."

     

    Related:

    Scientists Discover Quasar Powered by Double Black Hole
    Tsunami-Like Rampaging Quasars Can Rip Their Host Galaxies to Shreds, New Study Reveals
    Tags:
    supermassive black hole, quasars, University of Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Muscovites are throwing an officer into the air as they celebrate Victory Day on 9 May 1945 on Red Square
    Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow on 9 May 1945
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse