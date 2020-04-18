‘Hack Your Body to Suit Your Needs’ Urges Sexy Human Cyborg with ‘Light Emitting Boobies’

Sexy technical designer Naomi Wu is one of the most popular Chinese DIY makers, and has made a name for herself by letting her imagination run wild with futuristic projects that are chiefly focused on wearable technology, including cyberpunk clothes and accessories.

Naomi Wu, a 25-year-old self-proclaimed “sexy cyborg” from Shenzen, China, is an innovator at heart who believes that mankind only stands to benefit from future upgrades and will become better and smarter.

The petite technology whiz has upgrades that include a pair of impressive-sized glow-in-the-dark breasts; she enhanced her silicon implants when one of them ruptured, proving that there’s still room for “boob improvement”.

Wondering exactly how I did the LEB (Light Emitting Boobies) wearable? Full build video now online for everyone! https://t.co/aYu8HjGpgI pic.twitter.com/lrgqKuTJnP — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) July 31, 2018

​The transhumanist, who was listed as one of the 43 most influential women in 3D printing in 2017, was cited by the Daily Star as saying that adding fibre-optic illumination to her breasts was only the beginning of her personal upgrade experience:

“The project requires breast augmentation to work. I've done four of those, so I’m not squeamish about the pain or discomfort- it's just a matter of functionality… 2400cc gives a lot of “rack space” to work with in the future, and no reason anything but the outer shell needs to be soft.”

Naomi Wu, a transhumanist who has been known to come up with stunning designs, mostly wearable technology, including cyberpunk clothes and accessories, tore into the “quick fixes” being offered by the 3D printing community amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tech can certainly make a great contribution, but it has to be filling the needs outlined by health care professionals- not startup PR blitzes of impractical, poorly researched vanity projects.”

Wu skyrocketed to Internet fame, however, for designing mostly playful futuristic 3D-printed wearables such as an underlit LED skirt or a pair of high-tech platform shoes boasting a hidden secret compartment with a set of hackers’ tools inside.

“My concern is since most women's clothing does not have pockets, if we lose our handbags or they get stolen it's really a huge problem,” says the innovator, who has also designed tech gadgets like a retractable Ethernet cable, a shim for opening padlocks and 3D-printed nano drones. "Shoes – particularly chunky platform style shoes that many women in China wear – have a lot of unused space that's not taken advantage of.”

However, looking to the future, the tireless Chinese DIY maker hopes to continue with her personal body modifications once new materials become available.

“I’m still waiting on better biosafe materials… Magnets are useful. Sub-dermal ones can hold thigh-high socks in place, bikinis without straps- that kind of thing. But coatings are an ongoing problem and heavy metal poisoning a real risk.”

Will her own desire for personal upgrades become something that increasingly more people will be willing to embrace in the future? Naomi Wu is convinced that as innovative tech continues to make great strides, others will be tempted to join the “post-human race”.

© Photo : Pixabay Microchips

“I don't see how it's avoidable. Unfortunately due to how humans think, surgery that makes you moderately more attractive has a higher return on investment (ROI) than schooling that makes you moderately more competent. Non-cosmetic body upgrades will have to add pretty dramatic functionality before they can exceed the ROI offered by cosmetic surgery.”

​The innovator concedes that it’s a “cheat code”, but insists that upgrading looks as well as functionality is the ticket to success.

“My own augments offer significant functionality… Reasonably attractive women with enormous breasts don't have to do life on “hard mode” unless it's a deliberate choice. It's a cheat code but of course painfully obvious if you overuse it that way. In my case I try to avoid leaning on that crutch too hard since I had my work done for reasons of gender expression.”

Naomi Wu revealed the profoundly personal reason driving her transformations, explaining that she was a “Dee,” a hyper-feminine lesbian consciously embracing a “cartoonish exaggeration of gender”.

She continues:

“I’d say a unifying transhumanist element across these communities is a willingness to treat the body like any other piece of hardware- subject to hacking and improvements until it suits our needs.”

A fearless trailblazer, Naomi Wu insisted that over time, 3D printing could create new body parts, as humans finally acknowledge they are in a position to decide who they evolve into.