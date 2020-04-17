Register
18:52 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Dinosaurs

    Dinosaur DNA Study May Push Scientists to 'Reveal Molecular Secrets' of Ancient Remains – Report

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105900/99/1059009982_0:98:1920:1178_1200x675_80_0_0_318dcc608889ffa6657dedd37a8e0c73.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004171079003579-dinosaur-dna-study-may-push-scientists-to-reveal-molecular-secrets-of-ancient-remains--report-/

    The discovery suggests that DNA can actually be preserved for tens of millions of years, if this hypothesis is verified.

    An intriguing discovery made during the study of a couple of dinosaur skulls unearthed in the United States may have, if confirmed, a profound impact on the scientific understanding of DNA, the Daily Express reports.

    According to the newspaper, one of the researchers involved in the find, Mary Schweitzer, claimed that the skulls, which belonged to duck-billed creatures called Hypacrosaurus that lived some 75 million years ago, contained "a number of extremely well preserved cells" which "could be DNA", even though "it is widely accepted that DNA can take around 5.3 million years to become completely unreadable".

    "This immunological test supports the presence of remnants of original cartilaginous proteins in this dinosaur", she said, referring to her and her colleagues testing the skulls with cells from emus.

    Schweitzer previously told National Geographic, however, that she is "not even willing to call it DNA" due to being cautious and not wanting to "overstate the results".

    "There is something in these cells that is chemically consistent with and responds like DNA", she remarked.

    The discovery in question was praised by Alida Bailleul of the from the Chinese Academy of Sciences who said that her "heart almost stopped beating" when considering the possible ramifications of this find.

    "These new exciting results add to growing evidence that cells and some of their biomolecules can persist in deep-time", she explained. "They suggest DNA can preserve for tens of millions of years, and we hope that this study will encourage scientists working on ancient DNA to push current limits and to use new methodology in order to reveal all the unknown molecular secrets that ancient tissues have."

    As the newspaper points out, however, Schweitzer's work was criticized by some scientists due to the fact that her results apparently haven't been replicated by other teams so far.

    "It's problematic that no other lab has been able to replicate Mary Schweitzer's work", said Jakob Vinther of University of Bristol. "The idiom that exceptional claims require exceptional evidence remains."
    Tags:
    criticism, study, DNA, remains, dinosaurs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman runs with a dog through a field of buttercups near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, 14 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 April
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse