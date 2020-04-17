Crew of 62nd International Space Station Expedition to Land in Kazakhstan - Video

The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is slated to land near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with the members of the 62nd expedition at 05:16 GMT. The trio departed the space station and headed to Earth at 22:30 GMT; their 202-day trip has taken them 86.9 million miles.
They have been replaced by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, whose expedition to the International Space Station started on 6 February 2020 with the launch of a Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft.
