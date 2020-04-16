Boeing to Resume Commercial Airplane Production, 27,000 Workers Set to Return

"The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority," Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and senior executive in the Pacific Northwest, is quoted as saying in the press release. "This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers."
The release also notes that Boeing has "instituted comprehensive procedures" and has "taken extra precautions" to ensure the safety of its employees during the pandemic.
The report notes that around 27,000 people in the Puget Sound region will restart production on the 747, 767, 777 and 787 airplane models.
"The 737 program will resume working toward restarting production of the 737 MAX. Boeing South Carolina remains in a suspension of operations at this time. Earlier this week Boeing restarted mostly defense production operations in the region with approximately 2,500 people," the press release adds.
