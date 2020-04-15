Fortnite Fans Mourn, Scoff New Season Delay on Social Media as Epic Games Expects Early June Release

The new season for Fortnite, Chapter 2, Season 3, was set for release in early May, but the current season has been extended, Epic Games announced in a blog post on Wednesday.
The North Carolina-based gaming studio has not said whether the delay was related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the current season would be extended with new features.
"Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP [experience points], and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!" the statement reads.
— Fabian Ligthart (@FabianLigthart) April 15, 2020
— Tigzar (@Tigzar) April 15, 2020
— Michael O'Dowd :: Lakeland Studios (@o_lakeland) April 15, 2020
But this was not the first time Epic Games had delayed its a season, with Chapter 2, launched in October 2019, lasting months longer than developers had anticipated due to numerous delays.
— Might_die (@Nata_Might) April 15, 2020
The news comes after the coronavirus crisis has forced employees to work remotely.
According to the BBC, working from home restricts game developers due to processing limitations on home computers, including graphic processing powers, as well as strict rules on not disclosing details of new releases.
All comments
Show new comments (0)