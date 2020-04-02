Register
12:47 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Headquarters United Nations

    Tencent Partners With United Nations Ahead of 75 Year Jubilee to Host Online Videoconferences

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/57/1078275725_0:0:1366:768_1200x675_80_0_0_e01b07a468ef3566552d022c0b2a1983.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202004021078802246-tencent-partners-with-united-nations-ahead-of-75-year-jubilee-to-host-online-videoconferences/

    The announcement comes ahead of the intergovernmental organisation's 75th anniversary, in a bid to reach wider audiences, including young people, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Chinese tech giant Tencent has partnered with the United Nations to host online videoconferences, it has been confirmed.

    The United Nations aims to use an international version of the platform, Tencent Meeting, along with VooV Meeting and WeChat Work, Tencent said in a company statement.  The programmes will be launched with Tencent's Artificial Intelligence Simultaneous Interpretation to host online conversations, according to the UN.

    Tencent Meeting launched in December last year, earning over 10m active users, with VooV meeting reaching 100 countries and regions.

    The UN will ask millions of people what the world may look like in 25 years, as well as how international cooperation should work to solve global challenges such as climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19, the disease causing the coronavirus outbreak.

    The UN was "grateful" for Tencent's support for the UN75 initiative, Fabrizio Hochschild, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on the Preparations for the Commemoration of the United Nations’ 75th Anniversary said in a press statement

    "Their dialogue tools and videoconferencing services will greatly enhance our capacity to reach out to more people across the globe. Tencent's technology and global outreach is particularly important to reach young people. As one of the world's largest tech companies, Tencent's support for the UN75 campaign sets an important example."

    Tencent president Martin Lau said in a statement that he hoped the platform would help bring the global community together, adding that such collaboration played a "vital role" in human well-being as well as the fight against the coronavirus.

     "Tencent is [honoured] to participate and facilitate UN75 global conversations. We will spare no effort in providing technical solutions to support online meetings and idea exchanges for the UN, with the aim of bringing the global village even closer together and overcoming global threats through extensive dialogue and cooperation," Martin Lau said.

    The news comes after the Chinese tech giant announced measures to boost connectivity overseas, namely by rolling out Tencent Meeting and VooV apps in over 100 countries, to boost connectivity for users and telecommuters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Despite trade restrictions and the ongoing pandemic, Huawei Technologies announced it would boost research and development investment, currently at $20bn USD in 2019, as well as collaborate with scientists and researchers, namely in biomedicine, to implement artificial intelligence tools to fight the virus.

    Related:

    Huawei Finds Renewed 'Sense of Mission' in Global Fight Against COVID-19 With Record R&D Investment
    Help From Above: DJI Drones Boosting Spanish Military, US Disaster Relief Efforts To Battle COVID-19
    Huawei Profits Jump 19 Percent in 2019, Facing Fresh Tests Amid Trade War, COVID-19 Pandemic - Execs
    China's Tencent Launches App to Link Workers in Over 100 Countries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Tags:
    online forum, online chat, United Nations, videoconferencing, Tencent, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse