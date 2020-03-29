Register
15:17 GMT29 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Man Stands in Front of Darvaza Crater in Turkmenistan

    Darvaza Crater: How Soviet Geologists Discovered Gates of Hell

    © Blogger photo. feissal_b/screenshot
    Tech
    Get short URL
    3140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/07/1078750757_0:154:1201:829_1200x675_80_0_0_7eace551540e3a6e19560d3ebe2068b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003291078750670-darvaza-crater-how-soviet-geologists-discovered-gates-of-hell/

    Turkmenistan has one of the most interesting tourist attractions in the world, and it was discovered by Soviet engineers by accident.

    In 1971, Soviet engineers headed to the Karakum desert in Turkmenistan to look for natural resources. Little did they know that they would create an area that would become one of the most interesting tourist attractions in the world and a topic for conspiracy theories.

    That same year, Soviet engineers set up a drilling rig in the hope of finding oil. However, preliminary works revealed that the site was a huge gas reserve. Soon the ground beneath the drilling rig collapsed, creating an enormous crater that is 69 metres wide and 30 metres deep. Fearing that the crater could release gases, which may poison nearby towns, they decided to set the area alight. They thought that the whole process of burning off the dangerous gases would take no more than a few weeks.

    But 50 years after its discovery the Darvaza crater, which has since earned the nickname the Gates of Hell or Door to Hell, is still burning, though the flames have somewhat decreased.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Grand Kingdom Of Bristangolia (@bristangolia)

    In 2010, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov visited the site and ordered that the crater should be buried. However in 2013, he declared the Karakum desert with the crater a natural reserve and the site is frequently visited by locals and tourists.

    In 2014, Canadian George Kourounis embarked on a daredevil journey flying over the crater and even descended to the bottom of Darvaza, where he collected soil samples.

    "Surreal isn’t a strong enough word. When you go out over, looking straight down, It’s literally like another planet almost. I mean it was scary stepping over the edge, but when you’re at the bottom, it’s just so beautiful", Kourounis told National Geographic.

    The Darvaza crater is not the only area on Earth to earn the scary moniker Gates of Hell. Such places have acquired a reputation of being entrances to the underworld. Ancient Greek and Roman legends tell us stories of mortals, who managed to enter the underworld through special caves and craters. In one such story Roman hero Hercules descended into the underworld to capture Cerberus, the three-headed dog, often referred to as the hound of Hades.

    Tags:
    natural resources, gas reserve, Soviet Union, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, crater, Turkmenistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Russia With Aid: Russian Military Experts Visit Medical Facilities in Coronavirus-Hit Bergamo
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse