Russian Space Agency Says Will Change 2020 Launch Schedule Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

"[Roscosmos Director General] Dmitry Rogozin today and tomorrow will hold several work meetings via video conference. One of them will be devoted to the development of the satellite constellation in the interests of the country’s economy. The second will be to adjust launch plans for 2020 due to the shutdown of payload production, which was meant to be carried by Russian launch vehicles, at enterprises in Europe," the press service said.
The organisation stated earlier that there would be no delays in the return of the International Space Station (ISS) crew to Earth due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of borders between Russia and Kazakhstan.
Earlier in the year, it was reported that Roscosmos planned to conduct roughly 40 launches in 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)