Register
22:45 GMT24 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Milky Way Galaxy

    Astronomers Update Actual Size of Milky Way in New Study

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/46/1078534683_0:189:1201:864_1200x675_80_0_0_85ec8dae66347afb5633771b2cbe2104.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003241078698847-astronomers-update-actual-size-of-milky-way-in-new-study/

    The disc of the Milky Way galaxy, a well-known image, is some 260,000 light years across, although much of the actual diameter of our home galaxy is made up of unobservable dark matter, only detectable through observations made of gravitational effects on surrounding objects.

    The size of the Milky Way galaxy has been extended by an additional 1.9 million light years across, but most of it is dark matter, a Durham University paper has revealed.

    Astrophysicist Alis Deason, who submitted the research to the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and later uploaded it to arXiv, lead the Durham team aiming to see how far the invisible 'dark' matter extended beyond the visible portion of our galaxy's iconic disk.

    "In many analyses of the Milky Way halo its outer boundary is a fundamental constraint", Deason wrote. "Often the choice is subjective, but as we have argued, it is preferable to define a physically and/or observationally motivated outer edge. Here we have linked the boundary of the underlying dark matter distribution to the observable stellar halo and the dwarf galaxy population".

    The team of astronomers calculated the true size of our galaxy by observing the gravitational pull of neighbouring smaller galaxies.

    The galactic disc of the Milky Way, consisting of stars, black holes, planets, moons and other cosmic objects, is thought to be 260,000 light-years across.

    UGC 7321 starlight: Colour image of the starlight emitted by a nearby spiral galaxy called UGC 7321. Stars in this galaxy lie in a disc, similar to that of our Galaxy, the Milky Way. We see this disc nearly perfectly edge-on. Other sources in the image are foreground or background objects (galaxies and stars), unrelated to galaxy UGC 7321.
    © Photo : M. Fumagalli/T. Theuns/S. Berry
    UGC 7321 starlight: Colour image of the starlight emitted by a nearby spiral galaxy called UGC 7321. Stars in this galaxy lie in a disc, similar to that of our Galaxy, the Milky Way. We see this disc nearly perfectly edge-on. Other sources in the image are foreground or background objects (galaxies and stars), unrelated to galaxy UGC 7321.

    The remainder of the galaxy is thought to be a 'dark matter' halo, an outer boundary layer covering the Milky Way which cannot be directly observed, only inferred through measurements upon observable celestial objects.

    Astronomers realised that the stars just outside the edge of the disc move faster than they should only if detectable matter is present, also noting that there is a visible drop off in interactions toward the edge, indicating the way dark matter interacts with objects around it.

    Using digital simulations, 'dark halos' of other Milky Way-sized galaxies were virtually projected alongside smaller objects in a variety of test runs, creating an imitation of the local group of galaxies, which includes the Milky Way and Andromeda clusters of which we are a part and stretches 9.8 million light years across.

    The team gave particular attention to Andromeda, a galaxy which the Milky Way is set to collide with in some 4.5 billion years and is already being effected by gravitational interactions.

    The simulations allowed observations of how the Milky Way's dark matter surroundings would interact with other peripheral objects, matching them to existing observations of nearby dwarf galaxies and confirming the sudden drop in radial velocity and allowing them to work out the entire diameter of the dwarf galaxy as some 950,000 light-years. 

    In order to determine the actual size of the Milky Way, astronomers then doubled the figure to work out the diameter of the dark matter halo and added it to the galaxies full diameter - 1.9 million light-years.

    Dark matter is said to make up around 27 percent of the known universe, yet dark matter has not been empirically studied, only observed by analysing the impact its gravity has on other objects.

    Related:

    Scientists Detect Mysterious Movement of Gas Clouds in Centre of Milky Way
    Video: Milky Way’s Warp Caused by Collision Between Galaxies - ESA
    Supermassive Black Hole at Milky Way’s Center Increasing in Activity
    Tags:
    dark matter, astronomer, Science, Milky Way
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse