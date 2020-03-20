Register
19:24 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An aircraft passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany

    NASA Temporarily Halts Work on Artemis Moon Rocket Over COVID-19 Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106306/15/1063061531_0:201:2000:1326_1200x675_80_0_0_16995cd39abbe3ba4abef3a88f0f83cf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003201078647276-nasa-temporarily-halts-work-on-artemis-moon-rocket-over-covid-19-pandemic/

    The US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced Thursday that it would be temporarily suspending production and testing of its rocket and capsule hardware expected to be used in anticipated launch missions to the moon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The declaration, made by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, specifically indicates the shuttering of both the agency’s Michoud Assembly Facility and Stennis Space Center in Louisiana and Mississippi, respectively. The notice further states that the measure takes effect Friday.

    “The change at Stennis was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community around the center, the number of self-isolation cases within our workforce there, and one confirmed case among our Stennis team,” reads the announcement. “While there are no confirmed cases at Michoud, the facility is moving to Stage 4 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the local area, in accordance with local and federal guidelines.”

    “NASA will temporarily suspend production and testing of Space Launch System and Orion hardware. The NASA and contractors teams will complete an orderly shutdown that puts all hardware in a safe condition until work can resume. Once this is complete, personnel allowed onsite will be limited to those needed to protect life and critical infrastructure,” it adds.

    Additionally, Bridenstine noted that mandatory telework would be in effect for NASA personnel assigned to the facilities for the foreseeable future. “All previously approved exceptions for onsite work are rescinded and new approvals will be required in order to gain access to the center,” he specified.

    According to Space.com, the Space Launch System’s core was being built at the Michoud facility and tested at Stennis. More recently, the powerful rocket underwent a “green run” test campaign ahead of its debut as part of NASA’s Artemis I mission.

    The Artemis I project is expected to be the US space agency’s first integrated flight test of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System with the Kennedy Space Center’s upgraded Exploration Ground Systems. The Artemis I uncrewed flight, which is targeted for a mid-2021 deployment, will see the spacecraft launch into space and then orbit the moon.

    Following the initial launch, the Artemis mission is slated to carry out two crewed flights, of which the second is expected to mark the first crewed lunar landing near the moon’s south pole. The last lunar landing carried out by NASA occurred during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

    NASA’s latest development comes after the space agency revealed that its joint project with SpaceX is still on target and expected to conduct its first crewed mission to the International Space Station “no earlier than mid-to-late May.”

    Related:

    Video: US Student Wins Contest, Officially Names NASA’s Mars Rover ‘Perseverance’
    Four-Kilometre-Wide Asteroid to Closely Approach Earth in Less Than Two Months, NASA Warns
    Who Needs Aliens When You Have Cake? NASA Releases Pictures of Mars Surface That Looks Like Tiramisu
    Video: NASA Constructing Supersonic Commercial Jet From Retired US Military Aircraft
    Space Boulder ‘Long as a Bowling Lane’ Hurtling Towards Earth, Warns NASA
    Tags:
    moon, SpaceX, NASA, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse