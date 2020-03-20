Register
13:14 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A labeled still from the animation details different parts of a black hole's anatomy

    Say Cheese! New Telescope Could Help Capture 'Photon Ring' of First Pictured Black Hole

    © Photo : Jeremy Schnittman/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107692/59/1076925938_0:0:3641:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_16cdebe2888d437ff1d1b764b7ff45b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003201078641883-say-cheese-new-telescope-could-help-capture-photon-ring-of-first-pictured-black-hole/

    Black holes are extremely hard to see due to their extreme gravity that even light cannot escape. However, in April 2019 scientists managed to capture the first image of a supermassive black hole located in the M87 galaxy using the Event Horizon Telescope. Now researchers are hunting for more…

    New telescopes could help capture an image of the so-called photo rings of the giant black hole located 55 million light years away from Earth, says a team of international researchers led by the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics in America.

    According to their study, which was recently published in the journal Science Advances on 18 March, two new telescopes based in space could potentially allow scientists to take photos of particles of light that circle the black hole and produce the photon ring, predicted by Albert Einstein in his theories. The ring itself is made of a series of subrings.

    Researchers say that one of the telescopes would be orbiting the Earth, while the other one would be located far away on the Moon. Scientists note that the task is extremely difficult, but with NASA’s plans for a crewed mission to the Moon and new satellites it is not impossible.

    "What really surprised us was that while the nested subrings are almost imperceptible to the naked eye on images – even perfect images – they are strong and clear signals for arrays of telescopes called interferometers. While capturing black hole images normally requires many distributed telescopes, the subrings are perfect to study using only two telescopes that are very far apart. Adding one space telescope to the EHT would be enough”, said Michael Johnson, first author of a study into the snap, and a CfA astrophysicist.

    The detection of these rings would not only reaffirm Einstein’s theory of gravity and relativity, which predicted the rings’ existence but could also shed light on the black hole’s mass and how fast it is spinning.

    Tags:
    theory of relativity, Albert Einstein, photons, space exploration, cosmos, black hole, Event Horizon Telescope
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse