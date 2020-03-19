Register
14:23 GMT19 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Artist depiction close-up of quantum physics-based consciousness (Creative Commons - Azmat Ullah)

    Russian Scientists Reveal ‘Limitations’ of Google’s Quantum Algorithm in Challenging New Study

    © Photo : Azmat Ullah - Creative Commons
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107310/95/1073109594_0:74:4000:2324_1200x675_80_0_0_5002510187856b01322caedf9be4f161.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003191078625940-russian-scientists-reveal-limitations-of-googles-quantum-algorithm-in-challenging-new-study/

    On its ambitious road to develop quantum-enhanced processors, hoping to ultimately increase the speed at which data can be processed, Google has devised new quantum-enhanced algorithms – QAOA - the ultimate performance limitations of which have presented a challenge to the global research community.

    A team of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology have announced they have discovered and quantified what appears to be a fundamental limitation in the widely touted approach initiated by Google – the so-called quantum approximate optimization algorithm, or QAOA - the cornerstone of efforts to develop a noise-tolerant quantum-enhanced algorithm.

    The study by Skoltech’s Deep Quantum Laboratory  led by Prof. Jacob Biamonte, and published in Physical Review Letters, details the discovery of so-called “reachability deficits”.

    In their paper, “Reachability Deficits in Quantum Approximate Optimization”, the authors have elaborated the mechanism of how a fundamental limitation is placed by these “deficits” on the ability of QAOA to even approximate a solution to a problem instance.

    Google’s Quantum Ambitions

    Google earlier devised new quantum-enhanced algorithms that “operate in the presence of realistic noise”, as part of its race to develop quantum-enhanced processors based on quantum mechanical effects.

    This would be conducive towards reaching the ultimate goal - increasing the speed at which data can be processed.

    The quantum approximate optimization algorithm, or QAOA, fired the interest of the global research community to explore its growing range of applications, while only a few results have been developed towards understanding the algorithm’s ultimate limitations.

    The Skoltech team rose to the challenge, with its newly-reported findings revealing a clear limitation of the variational QAOA quantum algorithm.

    Moscow Skolkovo innovation center
    © CC0
    Moscow Skolkovo innovation center

    Known mathematical techniques fall short of exhaustively analyzing QAOA and other variational quantum algorithms due to the internal quantum-to-classical feedback process.

    Thus, a given quantum computation can only run for a fixed amount of time inside which a fixed number of quantum operations can be carried out.

    Quantum computer
    © CC0
    Quantum computer

    QAOA seeks to “utilize these quantum operations by forming a sequence of increasingly optimal approximations to minimize an objective function”.
    The recent research study now places new limits on this process.

    Thus, the authors discovered that QAOA’s ability to approximate optimal solutions for any fixed depth quantum circuit is fundamentally dependent on the problems “density.”

    The team reports that QAOA exhibits a “strong dependence on a problem instances constraint to variable ratio”.

    This problem density places a limiting restriction on the algorithms capacity to solve optimization problem instances.

    These findings, write the authors in their report, are among the first to determine strong limitations on variational quantum approximate optimization.

    Related:

    Facebook, Google, Microsoft Fighting Misinformation About COVID-19
    Google Maps Search Algorithm Direct Individuals Seeking Abortions to Pro-Life Clinics
    Google's Engineering Director: Ordinary People May Make Use of Quantum Computers in 10 Years
    Google Reportedly Builds First Quantum Computer Capable of Carrying Out 'Impossible Calculations'
    Tags:
    Skolkovo Innovation Center, Skolkovo, Quantum Physics, quantum, algorithms, search algorithms, Google, Google, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A customer's cart filled with the supplies they're purchasing in response to news about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Real Canadian Superstore on Southwest Marine Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
    Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse