Register
20:03 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Scientists work in VIDO-InterVac's containment level 3 laboratoryat the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada

    Australia to Begin Human Trials of ‘Potentially Effective’ Coronavirus Treatments

    © REUTERS / VIDO-InterVac
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107821/91/1078219148_0:3:3072:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_2d855ece6b314af95a9503691d9b8440.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003181078616646-australia-to-begin-human-trials-of-potentially-effective-coronavirus-treatments/

    Australian researchers will start conducting human trials for promising drug treatments for the COVID-19 virus at the end of this month.

    The trials will be led by Queensland University and will be conducted at 50 hospitals in Australia. Coronavirus patients will be given two drugs that have previously been used to treat acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and malaria, known as lopinavir/ritonavir and chloroquine, respectively. The drugs were shown to kill COVID-19 in lab tests.

    “There have already been patients treated with these in Australia, and there’s been successful outcomes, but it hasn’t been done in a controlled or comparative way,” David Paterson, director of the Center for Clinical Research at Queensland University, is quoted as saying by Asia Times. 

    “It’s a potentially effective treatment. Patients would end up with no viable coronavirus in their system at all after the end of therapy,” he said.

    “What we want to do at the moment is a large clinical trial across Australia, looking at 50 hospitals, and what we’re going to compare is one drug versus another drug, versus the combination of the two drugs,” he added.

    The country decided to launch human trials at the end of this month after Australian researchers received $451,415 in funding from global donors to cover the cost of testing, the Asia Times reported.

    Researchers around the world are scrambling to find a drug to treat the deadly virus, which has infected more than 211,000 people around the world and killed almost 9,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. 

    The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday via its Twitter account that a COVID-19 vaccine trial has been launched, around 60 days after the genetic sequence of the coronavirus was shared.

    "This large, international study is designed to generate the robust data we need, to show which treatments are the most effective. We have called this study the SOLIDARITY trial,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

    Countries like Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand have already confirmed their intent to join the initiative, with Tedros expressing hope that other nations will follow suit.

    China’s National Medical Products Administration on Tuesday also approved the start of clinical trials on a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences from ground zero of the pandemic in Wuhan.

    “We are a community of shared future for mankind, and [a] vaccine is one of the most powerful scientific and technological weapons to end the novel coronavirus epidemic,” Chen Wei, a top military biowarfare expert who is leading the trials, is quoted as saying by the New York Post.

    Some health authorities in the US are also testing the antiviral drug remdesivir, which was developed by Gilead Sciences as a treatment for Ebola, as a potential COVID-19 treatment. 

    Related:

    Coronavirus 'Not Definitively Linked to Bats' – Professor
    Trump Will Invoke Defence Production Act Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Race for Coronavirus Vaccine Heats Up Amid Growing Global Death Toll and Nations on Lockdowns
    First Trials of Vaccine Against Coronavirus Have Begun - WHO Head
    British Public 'Should Trust Government' on Coronavirus – School Governor
    Tags:
    vaccine, treatment, Australia, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse