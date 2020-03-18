Register
09:22 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    SpaceX Starlink Mission

    Killer Asteroid Hunt in Jeopardy, New Study Claims

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107711/78/1077117893_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_ffc615cc2917ebe0ec2d40892a4c0086.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202003181078608416-killer-asteroid-hunt-in-jeopardy-new-study-claims/

    SpaceX, the largest commercial satellite constellation operator in the world, has ambitious plans of installing 12,000 satellites in low-orbit over a span of several years, as part of its Starlink project to provide low-cost broadband internet service.

    A well-known astronomer and satellite tracker has voiced concerns that efforts to scan the skies for potentially dangerous near-Earth asteroids might be in jeopardy due to ambitious plans by SpaceX to deploy over 12,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit over the next several years.

    The study “The Low Earth Orbit Satellite Population and Impacts of the SpaceX Starlink” by Jonathan McDowell from the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics analyses the impact that the broadband service mega-constellation could have on different observatories.

    ​The research, still awaiting peer review and accepted for pre-print publication in Astrophysical Journal Letters, states:

    "Astronomers - and casual viewers of the night sky - must expect a future in which the low Earth orbit population includes tens of thousands of relatively large satellites."

    The researcher has modelled how many satellites in a constellation of 12,000 that the FCC has already approved for SpaceX would be lit up by the Sun and above the horizon from three different latitudes on Earth.

    "We see that several hundred satellites are above the horizon at all times of night; during winter twilight, and all summer night long, most of them are illuminated," writes McDowell.

    Since Elon Musk’s SpaceX began launching batches of satellites in 2019, astronomers have been voicing concerns that the expanding number of huge satellite constellations, driven by Starlink's target plan of installing up to 42,000 satellites in low orbit could wreak havoc on scientific observations of space.

    Falcon 9 with 60 Starlink Satellites lifts off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
    © Photo : YouTube/Starlink Mission
    Falcon 9 with 60 Starlink Satellites lifts off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

    Both skywatchers and astronomers were shocked by the bright lights of the satellites that were obstructing the view for major telescopes and potentially corrupting between 30 to 40 percent of astronomical images.

    Satellites from companies other than SpaceX, such as OneWeb pose a similar problem, as many observatories with particularly wide fields of view, like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory currently under construction in Chile, are likely to be impacted.

    According to a recent study from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), satellite mega-constellations are projected as “severely” affecting between 30 and 50 percent of observations taken by the Rubin Observatory.

    "However, there appear to be other science projects which may be more severely affected… For example, searches for near-Earth asteroids include observations taken in twilight, a time when the satellites are illuminated year-round," writes McDowell.

    The astronomer has recently been expounding the importance of continued, unhampered observation of asteroids that may pose a danger to the Earth due to the close proximity in which they move.

    Some exploding asteroids discovered by NASA
    NASA/JPL
    Some exploding asteroids discovered by NASA

    When it comes to detection of near-Earth objects travelling close to the Sun, researchers typically search for them after sunset, when Starlink’s satellites illuminate the sky.

    While urging additional regulation, which he claimed might help solve the issue, he stressed measures being proposed at the moment are not effective.

    There has been no official comment from SpaceX.

    Previously, to allay concerns, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated the company would work with astronomers to develop solutions to mitigate any impact on scientific observation. In response to the criticism, Elon Musk tweeted in May 2019 that the amount of light the satellites have been sending down toward Earth would be studied and measures to mitigate the effects would be taken by modifying them to be less reflective.

    “Agreed, sent a note to Starlink team last week specifically regarding albedo reduction. We’ll get a better sense of value of this when satellites have raised orbits & arrays are tracking to Sun.”

    Meanwhile, the company continues to launch new batches of satellites, as a Falcon 9 rocket is geared up to carry 60 more satellites to space on 18 March.

    ​SpaceX has plans to have over 1,500 satellites in space by the end of the year, with the long-term plan for the mega-constellation aiming at 42,000 satellites that would beam high-speed internet to every corner of the globe.

    Related:

    Elon Musk Makes Waves Online as He Says Coronavirus Outside of 'Top 100 Health Risks in US'
    ‘Musk’s Idea Mars Skies’: Eco-Warriors Bristle as Lights in Sky Revealed to be Starlink Satellites
    Falcon 9 Rocket With Starlink System Satellites to Be Launched Wednesday
    Elon Musk’s Starlink Project Will Make Detection of Killer Asteroids ‘Very Diffiсult’ - Astronomer
    Tags:
    Internet, internet, Satellites, satellites, Satellite, Starlink, SpaceX Falcon 9, SpaceX, SpaceX, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse